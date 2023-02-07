scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Misuse of Aadhaar for Chandigarh registration: DC directs to file FIR

A senior officer of the Chandigarh administration said, “The man got the Aadhaar card made for the address where he was not residing to obtain the Chandigarh registration number".

aadhaar card misuse, chandigarh news, indian expressMisuse of Aadhaar card at fraudulent address with involvement of a car agency for registration of vehicles in Chandigarh. (File)
Listen to this article
Misuse of Aadhaar for Chandigarh registration: DC directs to file FIR
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Acting tough on a complaint regarding misuse of Aadhaar card at fraudulent address with involvement of a car agency for registration of vehicles in Chandigarh, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Monday directed for cancellation of the car registration certificate of the said applicant and for lodging FIR against the culprits involved in the case, including the car agency.

A senior officer of the Chandigarh administration said, “The man got the Aadhaar card made for the address where he was not residing to obtain the Chandigarh registration number. It was the Berkeley agency that allegedly helped, at first sight. It is the police which will investigate further.” Sources said when the officials of the Registering & Licensing Authority (RLA) checked at the address mentioned, they found that the applicant was not staying there.

This issue was also discussed during a review meeting.

More from Chandigarh

During review of working of RLA office, Secretary Transport Nitin Kumar Yadav and Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh lauded the hike in revenue collection figures of RLA office. Pradhuman Singh, RLA, informed about the online services being provided to residents to ensure hassle-free transactions with RLA office.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 07:39 IST
Next Story

While You Were Asleep: Aaron Finch quits international cricket, former Chelsea forward Atsu missing after Turkey earthquake and Qatar hires coach Carlos Queiroz

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close