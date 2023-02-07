Misuse of Aadhaar for Chandigarh registration: DC directs to file FIR

Acting tough on a complaint regarding misuse of Aadhaar card at fraudulent address with involvement of a car agency for registration of vehicles in Chandigarh, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Monday directed for cancellation of the car registration certificate of the said applicant and for lodging FIR against the culprits involved in the case, including the car agency.

A senior officer of the Chandigarh administration said, “The man got the Aadhaar card made for the address where he was not residing to obtain the Chandigarh registration number. It was the Berkeley agency that allegedly helped, at first sight. It is the police which will investigate further.” Sources said when the officials of the Registering & Licensing Authority (RLA) checked at the address mentioned, they found that the applicant was not staying there.

This issue was also discussed during a review meeting.

During review of working of RLA office, Secretary Transport Nitin Kumar Yadav and Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh lauded the hike in revenue collection figures of RLA office. Pradhuman Singh, RLA, informed about the online services being provided to residents to ensure hassle-free transactions with RLA office.