A year after Operation Sindoor, the silence at Kartarpur Corridor deepens as devotees wait at Zero Line

Kartarpur Corridor, which connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib (Pakistan), the final resting place of the first Sikh Guru, with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, has been closed since Operation Sindoor. (File)

It has been a year since India suspended the Kartarpur Corridor pilgrimage – the visa-free passage for Indian pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district – “until further notice” following Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year.

On the day of the closure, nearly 150 Indian pilgrims had arrived at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) for the pilgrimage to the historic gurdwara but were asked to return home. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Devotees still come to the Zero Line to have a glimpse of the shrine, which is situated a few kilometres inside Pakistan from the international border. A raised platform from where devotees could get a better view of the gurdwara was also damaged in the floods last year.