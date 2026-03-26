A week after Maldives boat accident, family plans prayer meet for missing ‘Gypsy King’ Hari Singh in Chandigarh on March 30

Hari Singh, a five-time Indian National Rally Champion, has been untraceable following a boat accident in the Maldives on March 19.

The family of 59-year-old rally driver Hari Singh has decided to hold a prayer meeting on March 30 at a gurdwara in Chandigarh, after the ‘Gypsy King’ remained untraceable since March 19 following a boat accident in the Maldives.

SPS Garcha, president of the Chandigarh Motorsport Association, said, “The family has decided to hold a prayer meeting for Hari on Monday, March 30, at Gurdwara, Sector 8, Chandigarh, from 12 noon to 1 pm.”

Hari Singh, a five-time Indian National Rally Champion, was on a speedboat with others, including industrialist and Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania, when the accident occurred near the Felidhoo area of the Maldives around 1.15 am on March 19. After the boat capsized, Singhania was rescued with injuries and later brought back to Mumbai, but Hari and at least one other person remain missing, according to reports.