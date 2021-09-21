‘A very hardworking person’: Addl solicitor general praises Channi

ADDITIONAL SOLICITOR General of India and two-time BJP MP from Chandigarh Satya Pal Jain was all praise for new Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday, calling him a “very hardworking person”.

“We both belong to Kharar. I am happy about this,” he added.

However, while responding to a question on Channi opposing the farm laws tooth and nail, Jain defended the BJP-led central government and said that if Channi were to go through the laws in details, he would find that the legislations were pro-farmers.

“This [opposing farm laws] is rhetoric of Congress. If Channi goes deep into what farm laws mean for farmers, he will realise these are for the good of farmers,” said Jain, who is a member of the national executive committee of BJP and a senior lawyer.

The MP said his father Rup Lal Jain was a newspaper agent in Kharar, having a shop opposite to that of Channi’s father, who was in the tents business. Both families had very cordial relations, he said.

“In the 1980s, I shifted to Chandigarh. In late 80s, Channi became president of Kharar municipal council,” said the 69-year-old Jain, adding that he had seen Channi “grow since his childhood”.

On the appointment of Dera Baba Nanak legislator Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Amritsar Central MLA O P Soni as deputy chief ministers, Jain said: “As per Article 164 of the Constitution, there could not be more than 15 per cent of the legislators who could be inducted in the Cabinet in 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Depending on administrative compulsion and political convenience, as many ministers as government thinks could be named as deputy chief ministers, but there is no such provision in the Constitution. The only provision is of chief minister and Cabinet ministers.”