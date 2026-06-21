A two-month course, a Rs 25,000 job offer, and a new future

The initiative was launched to equip women from economically weaker sections with professional caregiving skills while creating employment (Photo/AI-generated)

Amandeep Kaur had completed her Class XII education and a diploma in computer applications, but like many young women from modest backgrounds, she was struggling to find a career path that could provide stable employment and financial independence.

Today, even before completing her training on June 20, she has already received a job offer carrying a monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

The turnaround came through a two-month skill development programme in newborn and child care (nanny services) organised under the government’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative by the District Administration, Jalandhar, Punjab Skill Development Mission and Satyam Group of Institutes.

“I wanted to learn a skill that could help me earn a livelihood. This course has given me both confidence and employment opportunities,” Amandeep, one of the 30 women trained under the programme, said.