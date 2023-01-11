A turbaned Rahul Gandhi walks barefoot along with Amrinder Warring

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been sporting T-shirt all through Bharat Jodo Yatra despite cold weather, wore a saffron turban on Day 1 of the Punjab lap of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and was seen walking barefoot for some distance in bone chilling cold after paying obeisance at Hazrat Seyfiddin Farooqi Rauza Sharif before formally starting his Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In a photo shared by Congress’ media cell, Rahul was seen walking barefoot along with Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Rauza Sharif management officials who walked with Rahul as he headed towards his vehicle were seen wearing foot-wears.

From Rauza Sharif, Rahul headed to New Dana Mandi, Sirhind where he made an address before embarking on Punjab leg of Yatra.

It is a common practice in majority of the religious shrines that shoes and foot-wears are not allowed to be worn. In Golden Temple, the pilgrim have to walk barefoot in parikarma as they reach the sanctum sanctorum to offer prayers and pay obeisance. In temples also, the foot-wears are not allowed to be worn in areas where sculptures of deities stand installed.