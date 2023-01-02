A tribute to our brother Captain Satish Chander Sehgal

Written by Vijay Sehgal, Rita Chopra and Anuradha Bhatia

Captain Satish Chander Sehgal, our loving brother, an affectionate son was such a great human being that any one associated with him would be proud of his persona.

He had a dashing personality and looked very handsome in his favourite bottle green-maroon muffler and golf cap. Being the eldest, he was a father figure to us and yet he used to have a child-like sparkle about him while playing ‘pithoo’, ‘stappu’ and cricket with us.

A small incident worth mentioning is when Captain Sehgal was posted in Delhi, he was coming from Gurgaon to Delhi on a scooter, late evening. A person asked for lift on the way back.

After a kilometre or so he took out a knife and asked him to handover all his belongings. After stopping, Capt Sehgal dealt with him single-handedly till he fell unconscious.

In a short span of service, he courageously fought in three prominent battles.

When he used to come home for his annual leave, the entire family used to sit together and listen to his experiences.

He had so many incidents of bravery to share from the 1962 and 1965 wars. He had immense love for his country and held the nation’s honour above anything else in his life. And when a moment came which demanded the greatest sacrifice from him, he selflessly laid down his life while saving the lives of his fellow servicemen.

His brilliant and jovial demeanour left an indelible impression on whoever he met and he will remain alive in our hearts forever.

In his short span of life, he touched the lives of all so deeply that we are left with a vacuum in our lives but also filled with pride for his sacrifice for the sake of our motherland.

Today, we remember our brave brother with pride for displaying the utmost of valour and for selflessly sacrificing his life for his nation and its people. Jai Hind!

(The writers are Capt Sehgal’s siblings)