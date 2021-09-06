scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 05, 2021
A tale of two sisters

While providing an insider's view into the book, Dr Rana Preet Gill shared, "This book is about sibling rivalry and is partly inspired by a real-life incident which captured my attention as an adolescent."

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: September 6, 2021 4:20:56 am
Dr Rana Preet Gill is a Hoshiarpur-based veterinary officer with the animal husbandry department, Punjab.

Dr Rana Preet Gill has released her fourth book, Maya, which tells the story of two adolescent sisters who encounter an array of challenges while growing up.

While providing an insider’s view into the book, Dr Gill shared, “This book is about sibling rivalry and is partly inspired by a real-life incident which captured my attention as an adolescent. It is full of interesting twists and turns for which you need to read the book!”

When asked about her experience of writing during the pandemic, Dr Gill said, “I had spent most of my time during the pandemic in reading and researching for a new book, which is a non-fiction project. For me, reading proved to be very therapeutic and writing came as a blessing. It helped me tide over the unprecedented times.”

Dr Rana Preet Gill is a Hoshiarpur-based veterinary officer with the animal husbandry department, Punjab. An avid bookworm and writer, she has authored three books, which include two novels.

Speaking about the pandemic, she said, "It is very important to stay positive and follow the precautionary measures during these testing time. Getting vaccinated along with wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is of paramount importance."

