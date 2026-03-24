‘A strong swimmer, a powerhouse’: SPS Garcha says drones deployed to search for missing rally ace Hari Singh in Maldives

Veteran Indian rally driver Hari Singh remains missing after a speedboat accident near Keyodhoo Island in the Maldives, prompting intensified drone and coast guard search operations.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhMar 24, 2026 12:28 PM IST
MaldivesThe accident occurred approximately 2 nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo or Felidhoo Island.
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SPS Garcha, president of the Chandigarh Motorsport Association, said Monday that drones are being used to search for veteran rally driver Hari Singh, who went missing after a speedboat accident in the Maldives. Search operations have now been extended for a few more days.

The accident occurred last Thursday and there were seven people, including Raymond Group’s Gautam Singhania, Hari Singh and Arjuna awardee Commander Mahesh Ramchandran, onboard the vessel. Two women from the UK and Russia, and two other Indian men, were also on board.

The accident occurred approximately 2 nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo or Felidhoo Island. While Singhania and four others were rescued, Singh, 59, has been untraceable since the early hours of March 19, when the speedboat carrying him and others overturned near the area.

Also read | Speedboat accident: Gautam Singhania back in India, families of two missing reach Maldives

According to Garcha, drones are being deployed daily until midnight over the next three days as part of intensified search efforts. “Earlier, the search was to be discontinued, but somehow four more days have been granted. Drones will scan the area, while the Maldives’ coast guard is also looking for him. Search is also on along the shore in case he drifted,” he said, adding that no concrete information has emerged so far.

On the ground, the search is being coordinated by Hari’s close friend Jagwant Singh Gill, along with his son Mivaan Singh, who is in the Maldives.

“The family is holding up bravely, but as hours pass, their hopes also take a hit. Still, they are hoping for a miracle,” Garcha said.

Recalling his long association with Hari, Garcha said he had known him for years and remained in touch over motorsport discussions. “He is extremely fit, a very strong swimmer, a powerhouse. Hari started his rally career with my team and went on to achieve so much. He is like a son to me,” he said.

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However, he pointed out that the conditions in the waters where the accident occurred remain challenging. “There are strong undercurrents, coral formations, and large marine life, including sharks, in that area. These factors make the situation difficult despite his swimming ability,” he said.

Also read | Indian rally legend Hari Singh missing after speedboat accident

Hari Singh, fondly known as the “Gypsy King”, began his rallying career in 1990 with the Himalayan Car Rally and went on to become a five-time Indian National Rally Champion. Driving for the J K Tyre Rally Team, he also won the inaugural Asia Zone Rally Championship and represented India in international events, including the ASEAN and SAARC rallies.

Later, he took on mentoring roles and remained closely associated with motorsport.

Beyond his achievements, Garcha described him as a kind and helpful person. “If he saw someone stranded on the road, he would always stop to help. That was his nature,” he said.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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