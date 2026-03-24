‘A strong swimmer, a powerhouse’: SPS Garcha says drones deployed to search for missing rally ace Hari Singh in Maldives

SPS Garcha, president of the Chandigarh Motorsport Association, said Monday that drones are being used to search for veteran rally driver Hari Singh, who went missing after a speedboat accident in the Maldives. Search operations have now been extended for a few more days.

The accident occurred last Thursday and there were seven people, including Raymond Group’s Gautam Singhania, Hari Singh and Arjuna awardee Commander Mahesh Ramchandran, onboard the vessel. Two women from the UK and Russia, and two other Indian men, were also on board.

The accident occurred approximately 2 nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo or Felidhoo Island. While Singhania and four others were rescued, Singh, 59, has been untraceable since the early hours of March 19, when the speedboat carrying him and others overturned near the area.