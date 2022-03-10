A stone’s throw from Chandigarh, this Punjab village indifferent to poll results: ‘govts change, not our fate’

On her way back home after casting vote on February 20, Bholi Kaur was apprehensive if March 10 will usher in any change for the village she has been living in for around 30 years now after getting married.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

In Masol, on Punjab-Haryana border, merely eight kilometers from Chandigarh, residents have given up all hopes of things improving for the village, which remained bereft of basic amenities, witnessed mass exodus and was in limelight a few years ago after Archeological Survey of India (ASI) carried out excavations looking for what is believed to be millions of years old fossils.

Another villager Sita Ram, who works with a contractor to clear wild bushes as the mighty buy land in the region, says, “Nothing is going to change for village, whichever party forms the government.”

Read | Mohali civic body to conduct fresh survey of street vendors

Bholi’s two daughters, one aged 20 and the other little over 21, are scheduled to get married on March 12. The baraats, one from a village in Patiala and another from a village in Panchkula district in Haryana, would stay overnight, before the sisters go to their respective in-laws families’ the next day.

This would be a sort of yesteryear marriage where baraatis used to stay overnight. The family shows a common wedding card for the marriage of the sisters Bholi said she came out to cast vote for the promises made for women by the political parties. “I am getting my two daughters married on the same day to save on marriage expenses. I hope life has something good in store for them,” said the 51-year-old.

She said she suffered “an attack” in childhood which rendered her right leg paralysed. Originally from a village in Haryana, she started living in Masol around 30 years ago after getting married.

Hundred meters away from the polling station, the only school in the village, a government primary one, Bholi’s house is all decked up for the marriage, painted in yellow with bright blue concrete stairs.

On one of the three cots, rests Bholi’s husband Budh Singh. The couple’s daughters Baljit Kaur and younger Rimpi say they “have not got their votes made”. “Byah hoje aggon jaake banawange (When we get married, we will get our votes made there),” says Baljit.

The sisters studied till class eight, walking their way up to nearby school in a Haryana village. Of late, after clearing class five from primary school, Bholi says, students walk to a school about five kilometers away in a village in Punjab for higher education.

At a common point where around a dozen villagers gather, 39-year-old Balwinder Singh Malhi speaks for all. “There is water problem in the village. The water is supplied using an electric motor from a village located downwards in terms of height. Sometimes, the water pipe gets damaged. The village then has to arrange for a water tanker collectively from Nayagaon, which costs around Rs 1000 and lasts for only two days.”

Malhi adds, “No one has permanent source of income in the village. All are daily-wagers.”

As per the presiding officer on duty on the election day, there were 293 registered votes in the village, out of which 168 had polled by that afternoon.

Sitting on village periphery, on way from Masol to Chandigarh, elderly Sita Ram is emotionless as he says, “Irrespective of any government, the fate of village is not going to change.”

As per an ASI official, in March 2016, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had directed ASI to acquire the land in Masol for excavation, after a joint team of Indo-French scientists found fossils in the area. Ever since, the village has been a point of interest.

The fossils, found by India-based Society for Archaeological and Anthropological Research (SAAR) and France’s National Scientific Research Centre (CNRS), were said to be dating back to 2.6 million years.

Village children are often heard boasting the archeological importance of the village to the visitors.