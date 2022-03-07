A rough ride

Potholes, worn macadam, uneven patches and wide craters. These have come to define roads in several parts of the City Beautiful, once famous for its smooth commute.

A drive on these stretches can be a bone-rattling experience if you are not careful. Be it a so-called VIP sector, a busy thoroughfare in the industrial area or the railway station, you are sure to encounter a perilous pothole or two that will endanger not only the shockers of your vehicle but also those of your spinal cord.

In the first part of its series on The Bumpy Roads, Chandigarh Newsline picked out some areas where bad roads have become endemic despite the annual touch-ups with tar and bitumen.

Damaged road near Sector 7 market of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Damaged road near Sector 7 market of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

SECTOR 7 ROAD

A few metres away from the residences of the top brass of the city lies a pothole-ridden stretch of road in Sector 7. This stretch of unforgiving bumps is right in front of a chain of shops, cafes, fuel pumps and restaurants; it tests the balancing skills of those atop two-wheelers and is fit for off-roading enthusiasts.

While it’s easy to break your vehicle’s axle or fall off your scooter while using this road, it’s a smooth ride once you turn into the lane where the likes of the UT Advisor and MP Kirron Kher stay. Although the road belt is the same, the problems are practically non-existent for the city’s big names.

Ish Sharma, a resident says, “It is an everyday struggle for us. There are times when two-wheeler owners have skidded here during night time because they are met by a sudden rough patch in the road,” he said.

A few days back, a patchwork was done, a tiny band-aid that came off very quickly. “The patchwork doesn’t even last a year. It is worst for the elderly and anyone with spinal problems.”

Interestingly, civic officials diligently recarpeted the road in front of MP Kirron Kher’s house but managed to completely miss the long formed craters on this stretch of the road.

SECTOR 21 ROADS

The internal lanes of Sector 21 are full of craters. The road by vehicles coming towards Sector 21 from the roundabout has been in a bad shape for quite a while now.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, Chairman of Federation of Sectors welfare association of Chandigarh and a resident of sector 21, said that the residents have been inconvenienced for far too long.

“There are big potholes here. The civic officials come, fill the holes with mud which get washed away the next time it rains. Is this really a smart city?,” questioned Bittu.

He added, “You don’t become a smart city by just installing cameras in different spots. You have to be organized in every sense. Is this what we pay taxes for? There are pregnant women, elderly people, ailing people who have back problems.”

Bittu said that a mechanism should be put in place to hold officials accountable for bad roads.

Complaining that the roads have been full of holes for years now, Bittu said, “When a common man doesn’t pay their dues or bills, he is fined or penalised. Why can’t a government official be penalised for not doing his duties properly? The seniors must keep a check on the work done by their subordinates.”

SECTOR 44, 45 ROADS

Roads in sectors 44 and 45 are in pathetic shape. Residents wonder whether the civic authorities have actually left people to their fate.

Sanjeev Bansal, President of the sector 45 Resident welfare association said that driving has become risky on the potholed roads.

“Situation of many roads near Sector 45A Tyre market and residences is awaiting repair for months. Driving at times is really risky here,” Bansal said.

Subhash Chand Gupta who is a Member of the Senior citizens association said that the worst sufferers are of sector 45 civil hospitals.

“The entrance towards sector 45 Civil Hospital adjoining staff residences is really in a bad shape and for over a year it has been giving a bumpy ride to residents, visitors, attendants and patients as well,” he said.

Many two-wheeler drivers have actually slipped on the road near the fuel pump in sector 44C during the dark.

“The road near petrol pump sector 44 C on National Highway is so bad that it has literally become a death trap, particularly during night time. This stretch has still not been repaired despite being visible so conspicuously. It also lacks proper light and illumination which is risky during night times,” NK Jhingan, Environmentalist and a Social Worker said.

SECTOR 51, 52 ROADS

Looks like no official ever visited this area if one takes his vehicle on the road separating sectors 51 and 52. What adds to the woes of the commuters is that non-functional street lights make the stretch riskier.

“Roads in sector 51 especially the route outside Burail Jail in sector 51 is in a deplorable state. Due to the incessant rains in January too, the condition has worsened. At night when street lights don’t work, it becomes a nightmare. The majority of the street lights in sector 48,49,50,51 are also not working which add to the woes. There is an immediate need for recarpeting in sector 51, “Sunny Dhaliwal, Professor & Resident of Sector 48 Group Housing said.

The roads near LIG houses were repaired but potholes again appeared. Kamaljit Singh, President of the sector 52 Residents welfare association said, ” Roads near LIG houses in sector 52 are full of potholes and uneven at many places even though these were metalled recently. It seems quality was completely overlooked as they don’t last for a short time too.”

ROAD WHEN ONE COMES OUT OF RAILWAY STATION AND ELANTE

Railway station and Elante mall—are two places where one would either receive or take his guests to while being in Chandigarh. And the state of the roads towards these two places gives a grim picture of the ‘City Beautiful’ to the guests visiting the city.

The moment you pick your guests from the railway station and take the route towards Chandigarh railway light point, one gets to have a feel of being in Chandigarh. As one’s vehicle loses balance on the big crater towards the left-hand side of the road, the area gives a glance of the smart city Chandigarh.

Even the Elante mall road when one comes out of a plush mall, he rattles on a potholed stretch all of a sudden. It looks like the road has been bad for ages now.