A R Rahman to perform at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab today

The heavily guarded Attari border, synonymous with the military pageantry of the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Joint Check Post (JCP) Stadium, will resonate with the songs of Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman on Sunday as he performs at a special tribute concert titled ‘Jai Ho – A Tribute to the Bravehearts’.

An ode to Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, the concert, which will take place between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm near Amritsar, is also a promotional event for director Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga – a Partition saga starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh, among others.