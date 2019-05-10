A new lease of life for Chandigarh’s Rock Garden

“IN the entire world, there is no city like Chandigarh, no space like the Rock Garden and no personality like Nek Chand,” compliments John Maizels, Founding Trustee, Nek Chand Foundation, who has been connected Nek Chand’s labour of love since 1977.

The UK Registered Society, with Maizels at the helm of affairs, has been involved in the promotion of the world-famous Rock Garden in various countries, organising exhibitions of the unique and extraordinary creations of Chand across the world, including showcasing of the sculptures made of waste, cement and concrete in museums and previously inviting Nek Chand to USA, UK, Europe for lectures, showcases and demonstrations. For years, the Foundation has worked to invite volunteers from across the world to travel to Chandigarh and give their time, expertise and effort to work in the Rock Garden and taking forward the work of Nek Chand, which says Maizels, has no parallel in the world.

Now, in a unique effort, The Kohler Foundation of Wisconsin USA, working in association with the Nek Chand Foundation, has come forward to carry out the restoration, completion of some projects envisioned by Nek Chand and preservation of the Garden, by offering a fund of minimum one million dollars for the project.

Since the death of Nek Chand, reflects Maizels, there has been deterioration in the works because of weather conditions, with many works in need of repair and conservation. “The Garden is spread over 40 acres, with more than 3,000 works and is one of its kind in the world. Rock Garden Society and the Chandigarh Administration are doing their best, but the task is so huge and the work required so extensive that expert intervention is required,” adds Maizels.

Harsh Kumar Lakhanpal, the Chandigarh Trustee of the Foundation, who has been part of the Rock Garden since its inception, recalls how Nek Chand would be at the Garden from 9 am to 9 pm, taking several rounds of the Garden, immediately noting what needed repair, preservation, with his team of worker completely in sync with his style of work, and taking the initiative to repair breakage and maintaining the many nooks and corners of the Garden according to the philosophy of the place. “The sculptures are fragile, as they are made of waste materials and the years of being in the outdoors have taken a toll, and it can be now seen,” reflects Lakhanpal.

The Kohler Foundation has restored sculpture gardens and self-made environments across the United States and this would be the first time they would be involved in a project outside the US. The Kohler Foundation has a large art museum specialising in the work of self-taught artists and hold the largest collection of sculptures of Nek Chand outside India. The larger idea of the project is to get a team of top conservationists to the Garden to analyse the work required and the team would then recruit and train artisans from Chandigarh to repair and restore the sculptures and stay in the Rock Garden and continue the work, with constant supervision by the team.

“We strive to make the space like an outdoor museum, a world site and conserved as a wonder. All this requires funds, expertise, skill and dedication,” adds Maizels, who is also the publisher of a magazine which focuses on self-taught artists. Nek Chand, he says was the greatest self-taught artist and a great human being, the most humble soul, who showed the world how it is possible to build a treasure out of nothing.

“I am humbled by him, and it would be a great achievement if this project takes shape soon. Discussions between the Nek Chand Foundation and the Administration are on and everyone is optimistic about the project, which will focus on the completion of an art gallery and exit from Phase three of the Garden,” said Maizels.