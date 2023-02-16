scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
A new honour for Battle of Longewala hero who inspired Border film

Despite being heavily outnumbered and outgunned, Major Chandpuri and his men held their ground for several hours, inflicting heavy casualties on the Pakistani Army during Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann will unveil the statue of the hero of ‘Battle of Longewala’, Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri at his native village Chandpur Rurki in SBS Nagar district on February 17.

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa reviewed the arrangements on Wednesday along with SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena.

Brig Chandpuri was a company commander when the battle took place in December 1971. Giving details about the iconic Battle of Longewala, DC Randhawa said it was fought during the Indo-Pak War of 1971, on the night of 4 December and the morning of 5 December 1971, in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan. The Pakistani Army launched a surprise attack on the Indian border post at Longewala, which was manned by only 120 soldiers of the Indian Army’s 23rd Battalion, Punjab Regiment, led by then Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri.

The battle inspired the 1997 Bollywood film “Border” directed by J. P. Dutta with an ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol who played the role of Maj Chandpuri, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff.

The Indian soldiers had only one jeep-mounted recoilless gun, and they used it with great precision and skill to take out several Pakistani tanks and vehicles. Major Chandpuri personally directed the defence of the post and inspired his men to fight on, despite the odds.

During the battle, Major Chandpuri was wounded twice but continued to lead from the front. He also ordered a daring counter-attack, in which the Indian soldiers charged at the Pakistani positions with fixed bayonets, causing confusion and panic among the Pakistani troops. This action forced the Pakistani Army to withdraw and saved the Longewala post from being overrun.

For his leadership, bravery, and determination in the face of overwhelming odds, Major Chandpuri was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second highest military honour.

A major commercial success, Border is considered one of the most iconic war movies in the country.

Chandpuri rose to become a Brigadier. He was also awarded the ‘Vishisht Seva Medal’ in 1984 by the President of India. He was also bestowed with the award of ‘Punjab Rattan’ by the Punjab government.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 09:30 IST
