A murder hatched in Italy, executed at Kharar: Police make three arrests

An ongoing marital dispute in Italy led to a man in Kharar being gunned down on the night of January 7, with the Mohali police on Tuesday claiming to have cracked the case and arrested three people involved in it.

According to the police, one of the arrested suspects is an ex-serviceman and the murder was carried out at the behest of the victim’s Italy-based relatives. The man who was killed was identified as one Kamesh Kumar.

Investigators said that a .32 bore pistol and a car used in the crime had been recovered from the possession of the arrested men.

The culprits, police said, had used a GPS tracker to trace Kamesh’s vehicle and made one unsucessful attempt to kill him near Ambala, before finally managing to gun him down in Kharar on the night of January 7.

Kamesh, a resident of Sukh Enclave in Kharar, had been shot at and seriously injured by some unidentified men on January 7. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the course of treatment on January 10, prompting the Mohali police to lodge a murder case and initiate probe.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dr Sandeep Garg, on Tuesday said that three people had been arrested in the case and identified them as Ranjeet Singh alias Jeeta, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Dalowal village in Hoshiarpur district; Manjeet Singh alias Billa, a resident of Kharak Ballan village; and Naveen Kumar, also a resident of Hoshiarpur village.

Speaking about the motive of the murder, the SSP said that victim Kamesh’s sister Nisha is settled in Italy and is married to one Harjinder Singh. But the couple recently had a marital dispute, following which Nisha had filed two cases against her husband and in-laws in Italy for domestic violence.

According to the SSP, Harjinder Singh’s elder brother Harvinder Singh is also an ex-serviceman and was known to one of the accused, Ranjeet Singh Jeeta.

“Harjinder’s family blamed Kamesh for the marital dispute and the cases against them. Therefore, Harvinder contacted his friend Jeeta and asked him to eliminate Kamesh,” the SSP stated.

The SSP added that Jeeta’s brother was living in Italy with Harjinder’s family.

Revealing the modus operandi of the crime, the SSP said that the accused had first installed a GPS tracker on the victim’s car in order to track his movement. They then followed him to Ambala to execute their plan.

“The accused tried to intercept Kamesh , while he was on his way back from Ambala. However, Kamesh did not stop. Then they followed him to Kharar and killed him there. Before fleeing, the accused had made sure to carry away the GPS device that they had installed in Kamesh’s car,” the SSP disclosed.

Prodded about if the incident was that of contract killing, the SSP said that their investigations so far had not found any money having changed hands. He added that they had come of know that one of Harvinder’s brother was in India when the murder had taken place and after the crime had left the country.

According to the police, one of the accused, Manjeet Singh Billa, already has a criminal past and has previously been booked in two cases of drug smuggling and armed robbery.

About the weapon used in the crime, the SSP said that they had recovered a .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges from the accused.

The weapon, he said, was registered on Ranjeet Singh’s name while the car used in the crime was owned by Naveen Kumar.