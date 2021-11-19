A lone SAD councillor, Hardeep fights rural-urban disparity

Councillor Hardeep Singh is someone who fought against the disparity between rural and urban belts. However, his efforts were in vain as there is little to speak about in the name of development in the rural areas. A SAD councillor, Hardeep Singh won from ward 10 in alliance with the BJP. Later, there were times in the general House when Hardeep disagreed with the BJP councillors, when he spoke about the lack of development in the villages. However, his efforts towards the development of villages did reflect, with civic body allotting Rs 25 crores for all the villages but nothing substantial could be seen on the ground.

Hardeep represents ward 10 that comprises Sectors 41, 42, Buterla and Attawa, a lone SAD councillor in the entire Municipal Corporation. He had promised to get the community centres upgraded as well as setting up a dispensary, neither of which were completed.

Residents complain

The residents of his ward, however, have a mixed opinion. Vijay Kumar Chikarsal, President, Sector 41A Resident Welfare Association, said that there was nothing major done in the ward in the last five years, including no maintenance.

“Community Centre in Sector 41 is small and has been in bad state of neglect for years with no signs of when the upgrade would get completed. No progress has been made in setting up of a dispensary in our sector,” he said.

He also added that there are dark spots and areas are not fully lit up. “There is no proper illumination in the volleyball park which gives invitation to anti-social elements at times. Installation of sign plates in lanes is incomplete, same is the story for paver blocks works,” he added.

Dharam Pal, President, Sector 41 D, LIG RWA, said that there are several target areas of the ward that are crying for attention. “There are several target areas which haven’t been taken care of in Sector 41D. This includes Radha Market that has not been shifted to the allotted place adjoining the booths and showrooms. Also, there is non-maintenance of open area gyms and equipment for children to play in the park,” he said.

He also added that the forest area in front of house numbers 3001 to 3094 remain unclean with garbage strewn at many places.

He also specified that there are no toilets for senior citizens in green belt and the ward also lacks signboards on street corners.

While there were some who were all praise for Hardeep. “Hardeep Singh is an excellent performance oriented councillor and he is always ready to work even on call 24×7. He is also very respectful to everyone,” Shashi Kumar Sharma, General Secretary, Sector 42C Resident Welfare Association said. Jaskaran Brar, President, Sector 42 Resident welfare Association said that Hardeep keeps a good rapport with the residents.

“While we are able to get petty civic issues resolve by ourselves, our area councillor Hardeep keeps a good rapport with the residents and is available whenever approached. On an average he has been okay as far as our sector is concerned,” Brar said.

Achievements

Here are some of Hardeep’s achievements listed by him:

Speaking to The Indian Express, Hardeep Singh said that he has done a lot of things for the ward. “I have got at least ten open air gyms installed in various areas of my ward. Not just this, at least two major green belts were constructed. I have also got installed at least 500 lights to cover the dark spots in various areas of the ward,” Hardeep stated.

He also specified that even as work in nine other villages did not take off or in case it did, were not implemented in time, work in three villages in his ward are on full swing.

“Three villages in my ward have seen maximum work be it the laying of sewer lines or storm water pipelines or the water supply pipelines but in several other wards, works are pending,” Hardeep added.