A litany of plaints from the ‘ignored’ locals of trans-Ghaggar sectors

THE RESIDENTS of trans-Ghaggar region have always been an ignored lot. Overlooked for years and deprived of the usual basic amenities, the Panchkula civic body authorities have failed to provide even the most rudimentary infrastructure to the people of this region.

Locals of the area say that while issues pertaining to the whole city apply to them also, they carry the additional burden of having to deal with the presence of two dumping grounds — sector 23 and Jhuriwala — in the area as well.

‘Trans-ghaggar sectors always ignored’

For years, the stray animal menace has been a serious problem in the trans-Ghaggar region with dogs, cattle, and even monkeys being found in abundance in the area. Locals said the problem was mostly because of the dumping grounds that surrounded them at two ends. The area, with plenty of free space, also has over-growing bushes and untrimmed forest patches that attract the animals. The internal roads in the area are poor and the gullies are blocked, adding to the woes of the residents.

“The HUDA had last carried out developmental work in this sector more than twenty years ago. Sewerage linking has not been done to date and no system exists to drain out rain water. Water pressure in the area remains low throughout the months of summer. There is no local bus shelter or even a public bicycle sharing system. The condition of the roads and footpaths are pathetic, there are no roundabouts to help smooth traffic flow, stray animals are always ambling on the roads, often leading to traffic chaos. They have even been the cause of fatal road accidents in the past,” said KK Jindal, of RWA, Sector 20. He further added, “The residents here can spend one whole day pointing out issues which the HSVP and the Panchkula Municipal Corporation have very conveniently ignored since the development of this sector.”

New dumping ground another thorn in the flesh of residents

The integrated solid waste management plant that will come up at Jhuriwala still remains suspended, as no firm has bid for the project in Panchkula.

As per records of the civic body, the project of solid waste management, which was supposed to begin at the Jhuriwala site at a cost of 65 crores, opened its first tender at the beginning of 2018 and received two bidders. The tender was first fixed for a Japan-based firm but was later cancelled. The bid was then re-invited in late 2019 following which two firms again applied. One bidder was found to be non-responsive, with the other firm then being awarded the bid. Initially, the bid was quoted at Rs 2727 per tonne of waste. Negotiations were held and the price was later brought down to Rs 2219 per tonne.

This bid later too had to be cancelled as the firm in question withdrew its application.

Thereafter, the Panchkula civic body in the last six months has floated at least two tenders for the solid waste management plant but has failed to receive even a single response. The civic body will float the bid again very soon, said Panchkula Mayor Kylbhushan Goyal.

Meanwhile, the absence of a plant to process the more than four lakh tonnes of legacy waste to be lifted from the existing dumping ground at sector 23, has meant that the area now has two dumping grounds. The bio-remediation of the dumping ground as well as the integrated waste management plant were projects intertwined and were supposed to come up together. Residents of the area have formed a joint association and have opposed the new Jhuriwala dumping ground for myriad reasons.

“The new dumping site in Jhuriwala is an invitation for the degradation of air and groundwater in the area further. It is a threat to flora, fauna and the wildlife sanctuary nearby. While the residents are struggling to keep the area clean and green for their health and safety, the administration has been trying its best to pile more issues on us. We request the authorities to have this area declared as Green zone. Residents are struggling and even after the intervention of the National Green Tribunal as well as the High Court, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation have not been able to identify a proper site for the waste treatment plant,” said Akhil Goel, a resident of Sector 20 in Panchkula.

Stating that the provisions of the Indian Forest Act, as well as Wild Life Act, are not being followed in the dumping of waste at the Jhuriwala site, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in an order issued in September, had directed the Department of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, to file an affidavit in this regard within a week’s time. The court had also directed the department to follow and ensure due compliance “of the provisions of law and take action in respect of the violation thereof.”

But the state of Haryana is yet to file a reply in the matter, said Advocate Prashant Gupta, a resident of the area, who had filed the petition opposing the shifting of dumping ground to Jhuriwala on legal as well as environmental grounds. The advocate has filed another petition regarding the monkey menace in the High Court.

‘Wild vegetation growth rampant, no pruning in months’

“I am a resident of sector 25 and feel that the four biggest civic issues in our area, after the dumping ground issue, are the high number of stray animals on all the roads of the sector, that often cause road mishaps; the uncontrolled vegetational growth on unconstructed plots and green belts in our area that have become a breeding ground for insects, reptiles; the monkey menace with troops of simians loitering around in the sector and at times entering houses; and the garbage collection being very irregular, often prompting locals to create minidumps behind the Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan and other places on their own. If we take up these grievances with the HSVP, they tell us to approach the municipality and vice-versa,” said Mohit Gupta, a resident of Sector 25.”