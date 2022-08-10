scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

A legend’s 100-year journey to keep the magic of Indian classical music alive

The man of the moment, Navjeevan Khosla turned 100-years-old on Monday and with him, the legacy of the Indian National Theatre (INT) continues to thrive and inspire generations of Indian classical music.

Written by Parul | Chandigarh |
August 10, 2022 4:24:43 am
Navjeevan Khosla

The celebrations may have been low-key due to Covid, but the spirit of the occasion was grand enough to highlight the achievement.

The man of the moment, Navjeevan Khosla turned 100-years-old on Monday and with him, the legacy of the Indian National Theatre (INT) continues to thrive and inspire generations of Indian classical music.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, ‘Varsha Ritu Sangeet Sandhya’, featuring eminent vocalist and Padmashree awardee Madhup Mudgal, known for his khayal and bhajan singing, was organised in Chandigarh on August 8.

“Madhup ji had told him that he would perform when Khosla ji turns 100, and he did. Today, we were going to do a small baithak in his home in Panchkula, but due to Covid, only his close family was present for his birthday. We cut a cake together and had a vegetarian meal comprising his favourite dishes. He has a sharp memory and performs all tasks on his own. He met Madhup ji in the morning and was upbeat that there was a well-attended performance and his vision and work continue,” said Indian classical vocalist Vinita Gupta, who is the honorary secretary of the INT and has known Navjeevan Khosla since she was a music student in the city about a decade ago.

The Indian National Theatre, a registered society, was formed way back in 1965 by Sherie Doongaji with the aim of giving the first modern city of India a rich cultural, musical, artistic and literary life. The legendary Prithviraj Kapoor formally launched the society and Ustad Vilayat Khan presented the first music concert for the society, with maestros like Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, Pandit Budhaditya Mukherjee, Kishori Amonkar, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Pandit Jasraj invited for subsequent concerts. The society presents an annual three-day concert of Indian classical music — Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan — besides holding seasonal concerts during spring and monsoons and the legends of Indian classical music have been part of the sammelan, held in October or November.

“He is a living example of selfless service to the cause of promoting Hindustani music in our city. Hailing from a family of judges and civil servants in Patiala, Khosla ji himself retired as a Financial Commissioner in 1981. He has had a great love for music since his childhood and had the good fortune of learning music from Pandit Somraj, a direct disciple of Pandit Krishnarao Shankar Pandit of Gwalior gharana. He memorised several compositions from Bhai Harnam Singh in Patiala too, which, most of you may be surprised to know, are still fresh in his memory. Despite his busy professional life, his love for music never died and in the face of odds, he has been promoting classical music in Chandigarh for the past forty years,” added Gupta.

Khosla joined Indian National Theatre in Chandigarh in 1975, in an honorary capacity and cuarted the Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan on the lines of the Harballabh Sangeet Sammelan in Jalandhar, with classical music becoming the principal focus of INT under his leadership. “We were in college when the concerts would be organised at the Leisure Valley and would go on till midnight. There would be pandals for food, tea and coffee and for us students, listening to the maestros was an education. I was a student of music when I was first introduced to the work of the society, with Khosla ji encouraging many of us to be part of the society. We have learnt so much from him. Single-handedly, he has given INT and its endeavours such stature. He was the honorary secretary for over two decades, and then president of the society till his retirement at the age of 98. Anil Nehru has taken over as president now (November 2020). Khosla ji supported the society financially and has also kept aside a fund for INT, a not-for-profit society, to organise the annual sammelan without any roadblocks. We all work on a voluntary basis and keep the work of INT on donations,” added Gupta.

