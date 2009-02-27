Sourav Ganguly on being a judge on Knights & Angels

With the IPL fever in the air,its raining cricket this week on Oye! Its Friday as Farhan gets bowled over by ace cricketer,the Bengal Tiger Sourav Ganguly who is a judge for Shahrukh Khans show,Knights & Angels. In a little Q&A,Sourav shares why he became a judge for the show. Because I played for the Knight Riders and it was Shahrukhs idea to bring me as a judge, Ganguly hopes to learn some tricks from Khan and Juhi Chawla be able select cheerleaders for the team. You cant really expect the cheerleaders to have complete knowledge about the game! 20-20 cricket is both a game and entertainment. Beauty,brains,style and fitness for a cheerleader,how would he divide it? I think Ill spilt it equally so 25 per cent per parameter, he laughs,adding how when it comes to the performance department,hell hand it over to Khan. And what about him joining them on stage,taking his shirt off? Well I think that chapter in my life where I would take off my shirt is completely shut. It happened once in Lords,but you never know if we do win the IPL this time then maybe it might just happen again! he answers. Meanwhile,Dada opens up and talks to Farhan about how he cleaned bowled Dona (his wife) with his magical strikes; spending quality time with his lovely daughter and lets out some of the really superstitious secrets of his fellow mates! Kangana Ranaut will also walk in on the show and make a revelation – I am a religious follower of the Baba Ram Dev. She believes that Baba ji ke pravachan are kind of inspiring and sort of revolutionary and helps us become healthier Indians. And of course,how can we forget beau Adhyayan! Also,get ready to tap your feet with Emmy award winning tap dancing star,Jason Samuels Smith along with Kathak maestro Pandit Chitresh Das. Make way for the dancing queen,Sanjeeda Shaikh too. Catch this all on Oye! Its Friday! February 27 at 10pm and Dada on Knights & Angels on February 28,10 pm,only on NDTV Imagine.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App