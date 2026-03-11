A hunger strike, a protest rally, and a bandh: Fight to save Vaman Avatar temple in Patiala reaches breaking point

A growing movement to restore the historic Shri Vaman Avatar Temple and its sacred lake in Patiala has been gathering momentum, with activists alleging encroachments on temple land, neglect of the centuries-old shrine, and deterioration of the adjoining water body.

The temple complex, located in Rori Kut mohalla, is surrounded by residential colonies, and the area has also been flagged by locals as a hotspot for alleged drug-related activity—a situation protesters say reflects administrative apathy towards a site they consider part of the city’s religious and cultural heritage.

On February 8, members of the NGO, Vande Mataram Dal, launched a chain hunger strike, demanding the removal of alleged encroachments around the temple and restoration of the lake, currently filled with weeds and garbage. The agitation has been continuing inside the temple complex under a temporary tent erected in the open area.

“It was in 2014 that the lake was cleaned through kar sewa, but it has again fallen into neglect. The temple building is unsafe. As it is a historic shrine, it comes under the Dharam Arth Board headed by the deputy commissioner. We are deeply saddened by the apathetic attitude of the administration and the current government,” said Anil Sharma, an independent journalist and an active member of the NGO.

After continuing the chain hunger strike for nearly a month, the agitation escalated on March 9 when Sharma and businessmen Sushil Nayyar and Varun Jindal began an indefinite hunger strike within the temple complex. The trio said they are surviving only on water, while a few private doctors are voluntarily monitoring their health. Protesters alleged that no medical team has been deputed by the district administration at the site so far.

The fast was launched with a protest rally on March 9. The three protesters first sought blessings at the ancient Shri Kali Mata Temple on Mall Road before leading a large procession. Hundreds of cars, scooters and motorcycles joined the rally, with participants carrying black flags and raising slogans against the Patiala administration and the Punjab government. Flower showers and langar services were arranged at several locations as residents extended support to the agitation.

“Today the entire city is discussing the reconstruction of the temple and the lake, but the administration appears to be in deep slumber,” alleged Jindal. The agitators said that the fast will end only when actual restoration work begins. They recalled that a similar fast was held in 2016 by Nayyar, Anurag Sharma, and Gurpreet Guri, but the issue remained unresolved despite written assurances.

Protest gains momentum, draws leaders

The agitation has gradually drawn attention from leaders across political parties as public support continues to grow. Tejinder Mehta, AAP Patiala district president and area councillor, has visited the protest site multiple times. On March 4, Harpal Juneja, chairman of the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation, visited the temple and assured protesters that construction work and restoration of the lake would begin soon.

Juneja said he had visited the site following directions from Baltej Pannu, media advisor to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and that a detailed report on the temple’s condition and obstacles in the restoration work would be submitted to the chief minister. He also paid obeisance at the temple during the visit.

Meanwhile, Mohit Mohindra, president of the Punjab Youth Congress, also visited the protest site to support the demand for restoration. On March 10, Jai Inder Kaur, president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha in Punjab, visited the site and later submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Simranpreet Kaur demanding urgent action to save the temple and remove alleged encroachments.

Speaking to the media, Kaur said that despite weeks of hunger strike demanding proper maintenance of the temple, the government and administration had not taken adequate steps. She warned that if any protester or devotee suffered harm during the indefinite fast, the district administration would be responsible.

Local traders and residents have also begun supporting the agitation. Markets near the Sanouri Adda bus stand observed a half-day bandh on March 11 in solidarity with the protesters. The agitators have now called for a Patiala bandh on March 12.

“This is not an issue of one religion but of preserving our heritage. People from different communities are joining the agitation,” said Nayyar. He added that residents from different faiths had participated in the month-long chain hunger strike, including members of the Sikh community.

Temple known for Vaman Dwadashi fair

The temple, believed to be one of only two major shrines dedicated to Lord Vamana in northern India—the other being in Ambala—holds historical significance in the region. According to local traditions, the shrine is associated with the worship of the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and was once a major religious centre in Patiala.

Historically, the temple was known for the Vaman Dwadashi fair during which a grand procession carrying the Vamana idol passed through the city before culminating at the temple complex, where devotees took a holy dip in the lake. Over time, however, the temple complex fell into neglect, particularly after the death of the temple priest in the early 1960s, as per residents.

Activists believe restoration of the temple and revival of the lake could promote religious tourism in the city. “If the temple is restored and the lake cleaned, it can become an important religious destination again. Unfortunately, it appears that we are not serious about preserving our own history,” said Sharma.

For now, the protesters remain firm on their stand. “The fast will continue until actual work on the temple begins,” the agitators said, adding that the growing public anger over the issue could have political consequences if the matter remains unresolved.