scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

A history tour on the concluding day

A ten-minute laser show from 7.40 pm to 7.50 pm was planned. The gala dinner was planned by the Chandigarh Administration, where apart from delegates, dignitaries from the government were present.

G20 delegates visit at Rock Garden Chandigarh on Tuesday. DPR pictures
Listen to this article
A history tour on the concluding day
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

G20 delegates went around Chandigarh on Tuesday, from the city’s iconic Rock Garden to Corbusier’s Capitol Complex, as part of the concluding day of the meet’s first edition in UT. Chandigarh will host the second G20 meet from March 9 to 11.

Guides fluent in different languages accompanied the delegates to inform them about the historical significance of the sites. Some of the delegates will be visiting Virasat-e-Khalsa at Anandpur Sahib on Wednesday. As the delegates deboarded the bus at Rock Garden, the tourism department welcomed them with rose buds. Guides fluent in English, Spanish, and French accompanied the delegates to brief them about the city and the historical importance of Rock Garden.

At Rock Garden, a workshop was set up for delegates, where folk and village themes were depicted, as artists showcased pottery and made statuettes from waste material. A village theme in Phase 3 of Rock Garden depicting Punjabi tradition and culture was also displayed.

Delegates also enjoyed a taste of North Indian cuisine with golgappas, chat papri, sarson da saag, and makki ki roti. A ten-minute movie was also shown to them in the open auditorium, showing the life of Rock Garden’s creator Nek Chand and how the site was envisioned.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 31, 2023: Know about Capital Expenditure, Water Diploma...
UPSC Key- January 31, 2023: Know about Capital Expenditure, Water Diploma...
Economic Survey 2023: Here are the key takeaways
Economic Survey 2023: Here are the key takeaways
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...

The delegates also visited Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, Pierre Jeanneret’s house-museum in Sector 5, the home of the city’s first chief architect.
Chandigarh tourism department was tasked with making arrangements at tourist places. The UT Administration had arranged the boarding and lodging of the delegates at five-star hotels, including The Lalit, Hyatt Regency and JW Marriot.

More from Chandigarh

The delegates were treated with a gala dinner at Sukhna Lake Club Monday night. A ten-minute laser show from 7.40 pm to 7.50 pm was planned. The gala dinner was planned by the Chandigarh Administration, where apart from delegates, dignitaries from the government were present. At the Sukhna Lake Club, alongside the dinner, the tourism department flew illuminated kites, while the police department organised boats which were illuminated, bearing flags of G20 countries.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 02:49 IST
Next Story

‘India needs global cooperation to ensure economic stability’

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close