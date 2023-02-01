A history tour on the concluding day

G20 delegates went around Chandigarh on Tuesday, from the city’s iconic Rock Garden to Corbusier’s Capitol Complex, as part of the concluding day of the meet’s first edition in UT. Chandigarh will host the second G20 meet from March 9 to 11.

Guides fluent in different languages accompanied the delegates to inform them about the historical significance of the sites. Some of the delegates will be visiting Virasat-e-Khalsa at Anandpur Sahib on Wednesday. As the delegates deboarded the bus at Rock Garden, the tourism department welcomed them with rose buds. Guides fluent in English, Spanish, and French accompanied the delegates to brief them about the city and the historical importance of Rock Garden.

At Rock Garden, a workshop was set up for delegates, where folk and village themes were depicted, as artists showcased pottery and made statuettes from waste material. A village theme in Phase 3 of Rock Garden depicting Punjabi tradition and culture was also displayed.

Delegates also enjoyed a taste of North Indian cuisine with golgappas, chat papri, sarson da saag, and makki ki roti. A ten-minute movie was also shown to them in the open auditorium, showing the life of Rock Garden’s creator Nek Chand and how the site was envisioned.

The delegates also visited Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, Pierre Jeanneret’s house-museum in Sector 5, the home of the city’s first chief architect.

Chandigarh tourism department was tasked with making arrangements at tourist places. The UT Administration had arranged the boarding and lodging of the delegates at five-star hotels, including The Lalit, Hyatt Regency and JW Marriot.

The delegates were treated with a gala dinner at Sukhna Lake Club Monday night. A ten-minute laser show from 7.40 pm to 7.50 pm was planned. The gala dinner was planned by the Chandigarh Administration, where apart from delegates, dignitaries from the government were present. At the Sukhna Lake Club, alongside the dinner, the tourism department flew illuminated kites, while the police department organised boats which were illuminated, bearing flags of G20 countries.