A ‘hero of the people’ who was court-martialled

Among the portraits that were installed inside the Central Sikh Museum on Monday was one of Brig Pritam Singh, who was awarded the Military Cross for bravery during the Second World War, and had led a dogged defence of Poonch (J&K) in 1947-48 against Pakistani invaders. However in 1951, he was court-martialled due to alleged professional rivalry and intrigues.

Dr Paramjeet Singh Kattu, writer and director of a documentary – ‘The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh’, said: “Brig Pritam Singh was called ‘Sher Bachcha’ and ‘Saviour of Kashmir/Poonch’ during the Partition”

The documentary was researched & produced by Karanvir Singh Sibia.

Kattu added that the officer was awarded the Military Cross (MC) for bravery during the Second World War.

“He escaped from Singapore prison after he was injured in an air attack during World War II in 1942. Then a young Captain, Pritam Singh, along with two other soldiers, Captain Balbir Singh and Captain Gangaram Parab, made a daring escape from Nee Soon Prison Camp, Singapore and made their way through Malaya, Thailand and Burma covering a distance of 3,300 miles mainly on foot through the most hazardous condition and they finally reached India after six months in one of the greatest escape stories,” said Kattu.

He said that as Colonel, Pritam Singh, “played a major role in pushing back the Kabbalis and Pakistan army regulars in the battle of Shelatang on November 7, 1947 and they were able to recapture Baramulla, Uri and push the invaders back into Muzaffarabad”.

Kattu said, “On 22nd November 1947, Colonel Pritam Singh was ordered to reach Poonch which was completely besieged and almost 4,5000 refugees had made Poonch their home after being displaced from Pakistan….Single-handedly, he was able to save Poonch. Thousands were provided food, shelter, medicines and later airlifted to safety. He was able to recapture an area of 600 miles around Poonch which had been taken over by the invaders…”

However, after the defence of Poonch, instead of being feted for his actions, Brig Pritam Singh was subjected to an inquiry on more than two dozen charges and finally he was court-martialled in 1950 on the allegations of having misappropriated a carpet and some funds amounting to approximately Rs 17,500.

“The court-marshal proceedings could not unambiguously establish that Brig Pritam had indulged in any malpractice or took money. Yet the court gave guilty verdict on two charges. This was a case of of gross miscarriage of justice,” said Lt Gen (Retd) Harwant Singh.