A handbook for safe living: DIG pens precautions, says we become aware only after crime strikes

“NORMALLY WE don’t care at all about our own security. We become aware only once we become victims,” says Chandigarh’s Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr Om Prakash Mishra who besides being in the field has also made it his job to write about the involvement of community in day-to-day policing and create awareness regarding the basic precautions one needs to take to prevent crimes.

Mishra’s book ‘’Watch Out – A Handbook for Safe Living” has seen translations in three different languages — all related to his places of posting. With his transfer to the city last year, it was only natural for his book to be translated into Punjabi. His book was first translated into Konkani in Goa and into Hindi in Delhi.

The book, first published in 2013, provides a compilation of all the precautions one needs to take to avoid becoming victims in different situations and also the steps one needs to take to avoid tampering of evidence after having become the victim of a crime. “Policing on the road and policing inside the house are two different things,” says Mishra. “There has to be a balance between policing and making citizenry aware of prevention of crimes.”

The AGMUT-cadre officer in the first chapter has penned down a list of precautions for various stakeholders, including landlords, taxi and auto drivers and staff of hotels and guest houses, for prevention of terror attacks. How to travel safely in a train, what to look out for when drawing cash from banks and ATMs, how to prevent identity theft, safety tips for senior citizens, how to avert burglary, safety precautions women need to take in different situations and what to do after becoming victims of a crime are some of the subjects on which Mishra has widely written in his 73-page book.

However, Mishra has also devoted a large part of the book to prevention of crimes related to cyber world like how to avoid phishing or stealing of personal information. He has also written on how to keep children safe from the dangers of Internet. “This is a crime which is a byproduct of technology and basically an anonymous crime. While you are using technology, you are also becoming vulnerable. Cyber world has not only posed a challenge for the law enforcement agency but in itself is a challenge for the user,” says Mishra.

Mishra plans to take the book and his basic idea behind writing it to school and college students to make them aware of policing and the safety measures they are required to take for a crime-free society. “The book is equally important for a city like Chandigarh which is a growing metropolitan. The basic safety measures one needs to take are same everywhere,” says Mishra, who is currently writing a new book on the policing in Goa where, he says, policing is different from other cities.

