A first: Punjab govt ropes in ISB to inculcate ‘leadership’ qualities among school heads

To help the newly recruited school heads in imparting better education, for the first time, Punjab Education Department has roped in one of the top most business schools ‘to impart professional training to them at par with international standards”.

The 5-day training by the Indian School of Business (ISB) aims at developing motivational, leadership qualities among them and to shape up their overall personality. Around 50 schools heads, including headmasters and principals, have been taking this training currently.

The move to train the heads came following the feedback from various schools across Punjab.

“There have been reports that heads in a large number of government schools are not capable of running the institution in the desired manner because they lack leadership qualities and are not able to do anything dynamic,” said a senior officer in the education department, adding that such people were not even able to control their own staff, resulting in mismanagement.

“A school head should be commanding and resourceful so as to bring a qualitative change in the education standard as well as shaping up the future of their students,” said another officer.

“We have found this programme extremely useful and helpful, coming as it does at the very beginning of our career,” said a newly recruited principal, Preetinder Ghai, of Government Senior Secondary School, Mansa. Ghai is undergoing the training programme at ISB.

“The experts at ISB have been training us at par with international standards,” said another newly recruited principal, Amandeep Singh, of Kapurthala.

Education Secretary, Krishan Kumar, said that this kind of training would definitely prove a boon for the newly-recruited school heads to excel in managerial and leadership qualities. The training would inculcate professional, progressive and positive approach to raise the standard of education, he added.

The experts are teaching them about school management, applicability of principals’ management in education, outcome orientation programme etc.

The sessions were moderated by Dr Arushi Jain, Amrita Chakravorty, Dr M Kanchan and Dr Abhishek Jain (IAS).

