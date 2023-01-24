A first for Punjab: two woman IPS officers promoted as DGP

Gurpreet Kaur Deo and Shashi Prabha Dwivedi Monday became the first woman IPS officers in Punjab to attain the rank of Director General of Police (DGP). They are among seven Additional DGP rank officers promoted as DGP, taking the total number of people holding the top police rank in state to 13. All the promotees are 1993-batch IPS officers.

Senior-most among the promotees, Deo is also the first woman IPS officer in Punjab Police. She was appointed as IPS officer on September 5, 1993. She had earlier served as Additional DGP (Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs), ADGP-cum-chief of anti-drug Special Task Force, Chief Vigilance Officer, ADGP (Crime), Bureau of Investigation and ADGP (Administration).

Dwivedi, who was posted as Additional DGP (Railways) with additional charge of modernization, is also of 1993-batch but had joined as IPS officer on September 4, 1994. “I am elated to make it to the top rank and thankful to the government,” Dwivedi said.

Among others Dwivedi had earlier served as ADGP (Human Resource Development) with additional charge of Women and Child Affairs and ADGP (Lokpal) with additional charge of Nodal Officer, Punjab Police Election Cell.

Others who have been promoted to DGP rank include Varinder Kumar (Director, Vigilance Bureau); Rajendra Namdeo Dhoke (chief of Internal Security and Mining Enforcement Directorate), Ishwar Singh (ADGP, Human Resource Development with additional charge of nodal officer for Welfare and State Election); Jitendra Kumar Jain (ADGP, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited), and Satish Kumar Asthana (ADGP, Policy & Rules).

Varinder Kumar has remained in the limelight after formation of the AAP government in the state as Vigilance Bureau has registered several cases in the recent past and booked several influential people, including several Congress leaders and former ministers.

With the promotions, Punjab Police has become top heavy with 13 officers, including officiating state police chief Gaurav Yadav, in the DGP rank. Apart from Yadav and the seven new promotees, the other five DGP rank officers are VK Bhawra (Punjab Police Housing Corporation Chairman); Sanjeev Kalra (DGP Punjab Home Guards); Prabodh Kumar (Special DGP Punjab State Human Rights Commission); Sharad Satya Chauhan (Special DGP/Managing Director Punjab Police Housing Corporation); and Kuldeep Singh (Special DGP Special Task Force).