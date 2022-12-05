A farmer-turned-MLA, Inderjit wants to uproot the biggest evil: drugs

Inderjit Kaur lives with her husband and son, who is now married. While her husband is a mechanical engineer, her son has an MBA and mostly looks after her construction company. Currently, Kaur is campaigning in Gujarat and her husband is meeting the constituency people in her absence. She was SAD Women Wing’s general secretary, before joining the AAP in October 2021 a few months before the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

A day in life: Initially, over 500 people visited her daily with their complaints. Then she met officials of various government departments and told them to listen to the people and solve their issues. Gradually the rush of people to meet her decreased. She now visits Chandigarh twice a week as she is a member of two committees, including the Cooperation Committee and the Panchayati Raj committee.

Work accomplished: She has prepared proposals for various projects but work is yet to begin.

Work in progress: The proposal for 25 playgrounds in 25 villages, and the plan for 25 solid waste management projects have already been approved by the government and the work on the pilot project of solid waste management has already begun in her village. Apart from this, construction of a ring road from Bilga village, two more roads, two ambulances and silage project have been approved and the work will start soon. Roads are also being constructed under MGNREGA in various villages. “Panchyat Ghar and modern anganwadi centres are also in the pipeline.

Challenges: Her priority is to end the drug menace in Punjab. She said that several smugglers are being arrested daily but it needs a proper overhaul as several policemen at all level are involved in it and it needs to be uprooted. “We need people’s support to root out this problem from our society as the government alone cannot do it,” she said.

Controversies: She faced two criminal cases, including one under political vendetta and other from her close relatives. “In my village, I was protecting panchayat land but the then Congress leaders, who were supporting the land grabbers, got me booked by putting pressure on police and then I faced the trial for 10 years and I finally won the case,” she said. Elaborating on the second case, she said that when her sister passed away, her daughter was deprived from education by her family. “I brought her to my place and then her father got me booked under several serious charges but the judge gave me her custody. I faced that case again for a decade and won. But I am extremely happy that I could provide education to my niece and today she is a lawyer and is settled in the UK and works at a reputed bank,” she said.