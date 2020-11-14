A different celebration this time — Online puja, no pre-Diwali dinner parties

A customer looks at strings of light-emitting diodes (LED) at an electronics store during the festival of Dhanteras in the Dadar market area of Mumbai, India, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2015. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

It won’t be the usual Diwali this year, but people have found novel ways to keep up the spirit of festivity.

Dr Vikas Sharma, Chief Dermatologist, National Skin Hopsital said that this Diwali the Diwali pooja would also be online. “The coronavirus pandemic has taught us how we can share happiness online, through social media networks. So, this time I will be celebrating Diwali pooja with a larger group of online friends,” said Dr Vikas Sharma.

“This year I will be celebrating Diwali with a greater responsibility and care, taking into account all necessary precautions and directives issued by the government and the WHO,” he added.

Paramveer Singh, a city-based businessman said it’s not just pre-Diwali bashes that will be skipped this year, but the festival will be different as crackers have been banned in the city. “Everyone has some mixed feelings this year. While on the one hand the fear of Covid-19 still persists, on the other hand people want to be able to enjoy Diwali to the fullest as the year has been dull. Every year we all would have pre-Diwali dinner parties, but this time those will be completely missing. Because of Covid-19 we can’t afford to have gatherings and meet too many people. It will be just a quiet celebration with close family members,” said Paramveer.

“In fact, not just for me, but for entire Chandigarh it will be a different, quiet Diwali. This time, it will really be the festival of diyas with no cracker bursting, which only cause pollution,” he added.

Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said that he will miss Diwali melas and shopping for handicrafts in the crowd, this year. “I was really fond of handicrafts shopping every year and would always visit Diwali melas to purchase those. It will be a sombre affair with a little pooja, earthen diya and flowers for Goddess Laxmi,” Parida said.

Municipal Commissioner KK Yadav said that the best part about every festival is to be with the family and that is being taken care of even during Covid-19. “Every festival means to be with family and since everyone is here, Covid-19 that won’t make much of a difference. The only thing missing this time will be crackers, but I believe this is not something to cry for and it is a good decision. For health of people this year is the priority. It is really important to restrain from bursting crackers,” Yadav said.

