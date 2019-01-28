A day in the life of a doctor

Dr Uttam Thakur, senior resident, general surgery, explains how sometimes, it is a 36- to 48-hour-long work journey for a PGIMER resident at a stretch without any sleep.

“It is only on a lean day that we are lucky to catch three hours of sleep. In fact, today I woke up at 6 am after a three-hour sleep in the hospital’s ward room. And that isn’t considered early, rather I was late because I had to begin my duty at 6:30 am.”

A resident’s duties in the ward, he says, include dressing of surgical wounds of postoperative patients, filling up the chart on the bed ticket sheet, and monitoring the daily nutritional and drugs requirement of the patients. Thakur said generally once the hour-long morning teaching rounds of their Professors get over by 9 am, the residents have to either rush to operation theatre (OT) or OPD by 9 am (depending on the different days of the week).

“Usually OPD gets over by 4 pm and OT by 6. Then, we come back to ward and start assessing the progress of our patients while simultaneously preparing for evening teaching rounds by seniors that get over only by 10 pm,” he says.

“Once that is over, we start writing the discharge booklets of patients and that goes on till 2 to 3 am. It is only after this long day that we get to snatch some sleep in the ward room, and that too only if we are lucky enough not to have any emergency OT case or any research work for an academic case study,” he adds.

The doctor says it is quite common for them to skip meals and work for 36 -48 hours at a stretch with no sleep in between though officially they have only 12 hours a day work day that is never supposed to stretch beyond 24 hours..

Thakur adds that many of his colleagues (resident doctors) are chronically sleep-deprived, particularly in the first one-and-a-half years of residency.

“Sunday may be a bit light but we get no weekend off. We hardly get a total of seven days’ leave in a year, though we are permitted 30 days,” he says.

Thakur says it’s not only the amount of work also but the quality of work that stresses them out. “Since there is no defined job manual or charter for resident doctors in PGIMER, we have to cover all the grey areas left out by other hospital staff like taking blood samples and personally going to collect patients’ report from the lab, pulling trolleys of patients, in the absence of hospital attendants, and many more,” says Thakur.

With the increasing workload on doctors, the Association of Resident Doctors has now demanded a job manual for the resident doctors. However, it has not been submitted by the administration as yet.