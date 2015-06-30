A day ahead of demolition at Dhanas: Residents protest, face lathicharge, tear gas

Several people, including policemen, injured; protesters regroup outside GMSH-16, block road; as many as 18 persons arrested. (Source: Express photo)

Chaos reigned at the Sector 17 Estate Office for several hours on Monday as the Chandigarh Police canecharged and teargassed a large crowd that had gathered there to protest against the district magistrate’s order for demolition of a residential colony built behind the marble market at Dhanas.

Several people, including policemen, were injured, with some people in the crowd throwing stones at the assembled police force.

There were unruly scenes at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, too when the crowd regrouped there after being dispersed from the Estate Office, and people injured in the canecharge were rushed to the facility for treatment. They blocked the road outside the hospital, disrupting traffic in the area for some time.

A Station House Officer was beaten and chased by the people outside the hospital. Cars parked outside the Estate Office were damaged in the ruckus. As many as 18 persons were arrested from outside the Estate Office and Sector 16.

The protesters, including women and children, started collecting outside the Estate Office around 10 am. They were led by members of the CPI (ML). Around 100 police personnel and anti-rioting team were deployed at the spot.

Deputy Commissioner S B Deepak Kumar called five representatives for a meeting. General secretary of the CPI (ML) Kawaljeet Singh, Ashmeet Singh, Pawana Devi, Harinder Singh and Afzal Khan went to meet him. However, as the talks were on, commotion started outside the Estate Office.

A source in the police department said that two women sub-inspectors had an argument with the women who were sitting in the front row of the protesters which turned violent. The CPI(ML) members, including Isha and Navkiran, spearheaded the protest. Around 1.30 pm police resorted to canecharge. Teargas shells and rubber bullets were fired.

There was commotion all around as people started running. Some protesters resorted to throwing stones at the police. Women with their small children scurried for cover. The city residents who had come to the Estate Office to get their work done could be seen taking shelter inside nearby shops and other government buildings.

Both sides blamed each other for this incident. Anil Kumar, a resident of the colony, said that it was the police who resorted to the lathicharge first and then did not care about the small children who were part of the crowd.

A CPI member, Vijay Kumar, said, “We were all protesting peacefully and waiting for our delegation to come from DC office. All of a sudden, Sector 17 SHO Uday Pal slapped CPI member Navkiran and pushed a small child. This worsened the situation.”

Vijay Kumar said the administration had pre-planned the move. First they arrested the delegation and then they ordered the police to disperse the protesters. They did not think for a moment that a large number of small children and women had gathered.

SP (City) Parvinder Singh, who was at the spot, denied the allegation. He said the police were first hit by the protesters and in order to control the situation, they had to take action. Orders from executive magistrate Inderpal Singh Narang were taken before the action, he added.

Narang told Newsline that the action was necessitated after the crowd turned violent. Earlier in the day, they were requested several times to leave the place peacefully but all in vain.

The DC said, “Some self-appointed leaders from Dhanas assembled public on the premises of DC office without prior intimation and permission. Talks were held with them at the SDM level and were requested to disperse. However, they refused to do so. Hence mild force was used to disperse the crowd. Cases have been filed against the miscreants for violating Section 144 of the CrPC and trying to disturb law and order. This will be done to anyone who tries to take law in their own hands.”

The police, meanwhile, registered cases of riots against several CPI leaders. Kawaljeet Singh, while being taken away by the police, said it was a black day in the history of Chandigarh. “We will keep protesting unless the demolition is not cancelled,” he said.

