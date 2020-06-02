A day after firing, Chandigarh cops claim vehicle identified

Singla owns around 500 liquor vends in Chandigarh and throughout Punjab.(Representational) Singla owns around 500 liquor vends in Chandigarh and throughout Punjab.(Representational)

A day after the brazen firing at liquor contractor Arvind Singla’s brother’s house, the Chandigarh Police claimed that the silver car used in the attack had been identified.

CCTV footage was also procured, in which two of the five suspects were seen talking to the guard, who told police they were inquiring about Arvind Singla. At least 17 bullets were fired with 9 mm and 32 bore pistols on Sunday. Sources said that the registration number of the Ford Ikon turned about to be that of a two-wheeler.

Sources said business rivalry can be a reason behind the attack. They added that the assailants had escaped towards Mohali from the side of Model Burail Jail.

“The vehicle used in the firing incident was identified. Teams were dispatched in three locations in Punjab, where the accused and the vehicle likely to be traced. Police are also in touch with the complainant, who has disclosed names of some disgruntled associates. These associates are being contacted and questioned. Dump data of scene of the crime is being obtained. Adequate, round-the-clock security has been provided to both the complainant and his brother Rakesh Singla,” said a police officer.

Sources said in his statement to police, Arvind Singla named one Jimmy Phelwan, who had once been his associate with him and later developed differences.

Singla owns around 500 liquor vends in Chandigarh and throughout Punjab. His brother, Rakesh Singla, is a hotelier. Mohamed Faklam, a guard at the house of Rakesh Singla, who is the witness of firing, said, “Two of the assailants were speaking in a Haryanvi accent. They entered Rakesh Singla’s house and took out two pistols from under their shirts. They told me to run away from the spot and started firing indiscriminately. I ran towards the backyard to save myself.”

The broad daylight attack on a businessman triggered panic in the city. A case was registered at Police station, sector 34.

