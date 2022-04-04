A day after arrest of staff, Elante Mall refutes allegations

A day after the registration of an FIR against the management of Elante Mall, the company released a statement refuting the allegations levelled against it by the complainant.

In its statement, the company said, “CSJ Infrastructure Private Limited (Elante Mall) has always been a law abiding corporate and is one of the most popular malls in North India. In the last few days, several allegations have been made against the Mall and the Management which are entirely baseless and grossly untrue. In fact, M/s Ayaan Foods (Lessee) owing to his malafide intentions, misled the media to publish damaging and incorrect news items, bereft of facts, causing huge damage to the hard-earned reputation of Elante Mall and its employees.”

The statement further said that the FIR was falsely initiated by Puneet Gupta, the owner of M/s Ayaan Foods, with vested interests and an intent to cause harassment. The statement claimed that Gupta himself is a defaulter and owes Elante a sum of more than Rs 78 lakh toward unpaid dues.