A coincidence? Few days before Governor sought details, Chandigarh shifted staff in mass reshuffle

Just 12 days before the office of Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator sought the details of employees — superintendents (Grade I and Grade II) posted in the UT Secretariat for the last 15 years — the administration ordered a mass reshuffle.

Documents obtained from the personnel department under the Right to Information Act reveal that these transfers were ordered days before the June 13 letter by UT Administrator’s Principal Secretary J M Balamurugan, seeking details of “all employees who are currently posted as grade I and grade II, their places of posting (department) in the last 15 years, whether as superintendent, senior assistant or clerk etc”. These details were sought after it came to light that officials were stationed in one department for years at a stretch.

The documents procured by R K Garg, a resident of Sector 27, who had sought information on employees of various departments of UT Secretariat who have been working in one department, irrespective of their designation, for more than three years, reveal that 36 superintendents were posted out on June 10 citing an “Inter-departmental Transfer Policy” while 15 were issued transfer orders on May 30. Such was the rush that one employee was sent two transfer orders.

Another set of 28 superintendents of grade I and II was transferred on June 30 even as various departments were compiling information sought by the UT Administrator’s office.

An internal communication by the personnel department said, “Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab has requested to provide the said information for the information of Honourable Administrator.” Then UT requested all the heads of departments, Chandigarh Administration, “to furnish the requisite information to the department by June 17, 2022 positively. After the information is received from all HoDs, the same will be forwarded to Principal Secretary to Governor, Punjab, for the information of Honourable Administrator”.

A month later, on July 11, 2022, a report listing the staff working in the UT Secretariat was finally sent to Balamurugan, who recorded his disappointment with this half-baked information in a letter written to Secretary (Personnel) Nitika Pawar on July 15. “You are aware that the purpose of seeking this information was to ascertain for how long staff has been working in the same department/branch. It defeats the purpose if just ‘UT Secretariat’ is mentioned. Please mention the specific department/branch in UT Secretariat where they have worked and accordingly revise the data sheet and send immediately,” said the letter.

It was then that the said details of all such employees were sent out on July 19, 2022. Interestingly, thanks to the recent transfers in bulk, most of the employees’ latest department’s duration of stay varied between 26 and 30 days, in some cases even eight days.

Secretary (Personnel) Pawar did not respond to the query sent by The Indian Express.

Speaking to The Indian Express, UT Adviser Dharam Pal said, “We had ordered transfers quite before (the Governor’s office sought details). Those people who were staying for a long time on one post were transferred.”

Told that transfer letters were issued just a few days before the Governor’s office sought details, the Adviser said, “Yes, but that’s all right, no problem with it. We transferred them out who were staying for a long time.”

CALLS TO CANCEL TRANSFERS

Interestingly, many of the transferred employees were quick to come up with requests seeking cancellation of their transfer orders on grounds ranging from ‘family circumstances’ to ‘smooth functioning’ of their previous department.

A grade-II superintendent in the printing and stationery department, who was transferred to the police department, and a grade-II superintendent transferred from health to education department, sought cancellation on the grounds of “smooth functioning” of their previous departments. Similarly, “daughter-in-law” of a grade-I superintendent, who was transferred from the UT Secretariat to DC office, also sent a written request for cancelling the transfer.

Another grade-I superintendent, who was moved from the office of chief engineer to GMCH-32, and a grade-II superintendent, who was transferred to GMCH-32 from the office of Director Higher Education, sought cancellation of their orders citing “family problems”. Others complained that they had not yet completed three years in their present department.

Most of these requests were rejected on the grounds that “transfers are purely administrative matters and no one can claim that he/she has not completed three years”.

Transfer of only one employee, who has been 100 per cent visually impaired since 2008, was cancelled.

Two senior assistants posted in the UT Secretariat expressed their desire to go back to their parent department citing reasons like “two hours’ travelling time, staying in office beyond office hours, feeling mentally stressed, stents in heart”.

According to the documents, a senior assistant who was in the technical education branch of UT Secretariat cited “long travel time” to seek a posting back to the office of Director Technical Education. Both the offices are only two kilometres apart.

He wrote that at his present posting, he often needs to stay in the office beyond duty hours due to which he is facing “great hardship to look after his family affairs and is also feeling mentally stressed”.

Similarly, another assistant transferred from GMCH-32 to the UT Secretariat sought a return to GMCH-32 on the grounds that he had suffered from coronary artery disease in 2017.

Another senior assistant posted to the home department of Chandigarh Administration sought transfer back to the directorate of education department on the plea that “nowadays due to urgent domestic reasons, medical condition of father, mother with arthritis problem, small children need his personal attention, and he has to spend excessive time to meet assignments at his present posting”.