‘A change in circulating dengue virus been observed in 11 states’

AT least 37 new cases of dengue were recorded in Chandigarh, taking the total number of cases in the month of October to 461.

Dr VK. Nagpal, Medical Superintendent, GMSH-16, said that that the number of patients seeking treatment for dengue at the hospital is high, their wards are full but there is no shortage of platelets. “I think with the fall in temperature, the cases should come down in another ten days. Till then, we have to take all precautions.

Dr Diljot S Bedi, Senior Consultant, Fortis, said that this year dengue has been severe and the erratic monsoon could be a reason.

“Another possibility is that the previously circulating dengue virus has undergone a change to a new (geno) type. A change in the circulating virus has been observed in over 11 states in the country. This changed virus may be spreading fast, causing severe illness and mortality, even in young children. More data is needed for specific geographical locations,” said Dr Bedi.

Dengue, he added, tends to cause sudden high-grade fever, redness of the face, red rash on the skin, body aches, nausea and vomiting, and high fever can last for 3 to 7 days.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Dengue is spread by several species of female mosquitoes of the Aedes genus, principally Aedes aegypti.

“If dengue infection happens for a second time in life, it’s expected to be more severe. Early recognition, monitoring, and appropriate treatment help to a certain extent, but prevention is the best strategy.”

PANCHKULA: 16 new cases

At least 16 new dengue positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Friday, taking the total to 396. As many as 311 suspected and confirmed cases of dengue are seeking treatment at private and the general hospital of Panchkula.

The district has already broken the record of most number of cases registered in the district in the 2017 dengue crisis. Last year, the district recorded only 14 dengue cases while it crossed the 350 mark this Tuesday.

MOHALI: 48 new cases, one suspected death

One more suspected dengue death was reported in the district Friday, taking the toll to 21. As many as 48 new cases were confirmed, taking the total number of cases to 1,896 while 116 suspected samples were sent for confirmation.

The health department said that six cases were reported from outside the district.The Civil Surgeon Dr. Adarshpal Kaur said that the efforts were on to contain the spread of dengue.

She added that due to high number of cases, the health department has been conducting the awareness drive to educate people to prevent the spread.