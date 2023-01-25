A case for Vig as PU V-C: 9 of 12 who held post were from the university

The sudden resignation of Prof Raj Kumar from the chair of Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University (PU), and officiating replacement of the senior-most faculty from the very university, Prof Renu Vig, has once again brought many things, including the new V-C’s links with PU in focus.

Though one lobby of senate and syndicate members has been vigorously advocating for the concurrent V-C Prof Renu Vig claiming that the post should go to a person long affiliated with the university, a look at the previous vice chancellors also suggested that at least nine out of 12 vice chancellors in post-Independent India have been associated with the university prior to be designated as a V-C.

“Most of these vice chancellors were either faculty members from PU, its affiliated colleges or had been students of PU. Moreover, all of them were from the areas in or around Punjab and Haryana. During my long career in the university, I saw that it was only the former Vice-Chancellor, Prof Raj Kumar, who did not have any prior connection with PU. At least six were promoted to this post from the faculty members during my tenure. I personally believe that the VC of PU should be from this region, who has an understanding of local dialect, culture and environment,” Sanjiv Tiwari, a former director public relation, PU, said.

Senior-most Fellow, PU, Satya Pal Jain, who is also a senior BJP leader, was also seen openly advocating for the VC post going to a senior faculty member of the university.

A syndicate member, who did not join the lunch given by Jain in honor of V-C Vig, last Saturday, said, “According to the norms, the selection of vice-chancellor is under the purview of a three-member search committee, which is formed under the guidance of the chancellor of PU, a post reserved for the Vice President of India. The search committee invites applications from eligible candidates with long extinguished academic careers”.

Prof Raj Kumar, who was from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), had tendered his resignation on January 10. He was relieved on January 16. Prof Renu Vig, DUI, PU, was appointed for discharging the functions of the V-C from January 16 till further orders. The orders were issued from the office of the Chancellor and the Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar.

Former vice-chancellors RP Bambha (January 1985 to March, 1991), MN Puri ( July, 1997 to July, 2000), KN Pathak (July, 2000 to July 2006) and RC Sobti (July, 2006 to July, 2012) were associated with PU as faculty members. Prof Arun Grover (July 2012-July, 2020) had been a student of PU.

The first Vice-Chancellor of PU was BS Teja Singh from February, 1945 to January 1949. His successor, GC Chatterji is the shortest-serving V-C thus far, for four months, from April 1949 to July, 1949. Meanwhile, Amar Chand Joshi better known as AC Joshi was the longest-serving V-C, from September, 1957 to June, 1965. Joshi was an alumni of botany department of PU when the university was in Lahore in undivided Punjab.