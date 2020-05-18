‘A bureaucrat is like a third finger. If this finger is cut off, the hand becomes useless’

In a message, he said, “For effective governance, there should be a perfect mix of all the machinery to run government.” Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh In a message, he said, “For effective governance, there should be a perfect mix of all the machinery to run government.” Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Amid a controversy engulfing the Punjab Congress with a number of ministers and MLAs demanding removal of Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, former Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that bureaucrats were facilitators of government work and all that was required was coordination between the legislators and the bureaucrats to work as a well-oiled machinery for delivering governance.

In a video uploaded on his You Tube channel Jittega Punjab, Sidhu, said, “A bureaucrat is like a third finger in the hand. If this finger is cut off, the hand becomes useless.” In a message, he said, “For effective governance, there should be a perfect mix of all the machinery to run government.”

Citing example of his district, he said that during the lockdown, the ration was supplied to all hungry and needy by coordination between the MLAs, councillors, police as well as the district administration.

“The ration reached the last house with complete coordination between the elected representatives and all other government machinery. But when selfish motive comes in, the machinery goes off for a toss….”

In the video, Sidhu is seen talking to Deputy Commissioner of his home district Amritsar, Shiv Dular Singh, in which he is seen complimenting him by saying he is doing a fantastic job amid a lot of pressure.

His aide and Jalanadhar (Cantt) MLA Pargat Singh too called all the partymen to get together and take a decision on what they wanted from the party.

“There cannot be a half-hearted approach. They should get together and make it clear what they expect and what people expect from them. Our three years have gone and we need to answer the people,”

CONGRESSMEN’S TWITTER GETS ACTIVE AGAIN

After two days of lull, voices of discontent were heard in Congress again after party MLA from Qadian Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa tweeted that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was held “hostage” by a section of bureaucrats.

The Congress camp had demanded removal of Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh for his “impudence” and “misbehaviour” with the Cabinet ministers, in a series of tweets by over a dozen party MLAs. The clamour for his removal appeared to have died down with party leaders keeping quiet for two days, especially after Amarinder’s calls to them.

The rumblings were, however, heard again Sunday with Bajwa’s tweet that was retweeted by at least three other MLAs including Dr Harjot Kamal, Joginder Pal Bhoa and Balwinder Singh Laddi.

Fateh Bajwa, in his tweet wrote: “Is our Honourable CM Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh held hostage, literally and metaphorically by a section of bureaucrats.” Retweeting, Dr Kamal wrote: “Dear CM Sir, May these be mere misconceptions, they out to be resolved immediately and effectively.”

Fateh Bajwa is the younger brother of former PPCC president and Amarinder’s bête-noire Partap Singh Bajwa, though junior Bajwa had got more close to the CM than his brother. Amarinder was instrumental in getting Assembly ticket for Fateh Bajwa from Qadia, a constituency represented by Partap Bajwa’s wife Charanjit Kaur Bajwa earlier.

Fateh Bajwa’s dinner meetings with CM, a former’s residence were a talk of the Congress camp. Things have, however, come to such a pass now that rumblings of revolt are coming from Fateh Bajwa. Two MLAs — Laddi and Bhoa — are also considered close to Partap Bajwa.

While Fateh Bajwa had retweeted the tweet of his colleague Amarinder Singh Raja Warring three days ago and several other MLAs had also followed suit, most of those MLAs kept quiet on Sunday.

Raja Warring had demanded removal of Chief Secretary alleging conflict of interest and an inquiry into Rs 600 crore losses in excise collections. PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar also joined the issue by demanding CS’s removal.

