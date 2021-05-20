99-yr-old Army veteran donates Rs 1 lakh to fight Covid pandemic

Lance Naik Kesho Lal Verma with Brig HS Sohi at Station Headquarters in Jalandhar, Wednesday. Express Photo

A 99-year-old ex-serviceman, Lance Naik Keho Lal Verma, on Wednesday walked into the Station Headquarters, Jalandhar, and donated Rs 1 lakh for the fight against Covid.

Lance Nail Verma handed over a cheque to Brig HS Sohi, in Jalandhar. He came wearing his Army medals out of which there were several from pre-Independence era.

As per details available, Lance Naik Verma was born on November 22, 1922. He served in the Army Service Corps (ASC) in the Mechanical Transport branch. He also served with Royal Indian Army Service Corps in the South East Asia Command in World War-II, prior to Independence.