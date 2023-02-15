scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
98,845 employees recruited through rozgar scheme: Haryana chief secy

The opposition parties had been vehemently opposing HKRN – the flagship recruitment scheme of the state government.

HKRN has been set up with the aim to save employees from exploitation at the hands of contractors and to eliminate several and anomalies in recruitments. (Representational/File)
Till date, Haryana has employed 98,845 people, on contract basis, through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam scheme in various government departments, boards and corporations.

The opposition Indian National Congress and Indian National Lok Dal had been vehemently opposing HKRN – the flagship recruitment scheme of the state government.

Giving details of the people employed through HKRN, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said, “Of the total 98,845 employees recruited through HKRN, 30, 214 (30.5%) employees belong to Scheduled caste category and 27, 185 (27.5%) employees belong to Backward Classes (A) + (B) category.”

Presiding over the fifth meeting of the Board of Directors of HKRN, Kaushal said, “HKRN has received requisition of additional 10,021 manpower out of which 3,470 have been appointed in various departments and the rest will be filled soon.”

HKRN has been set up with the aim to save employees from exploitation at the hands of contractors and to eliminate several irregularities and anomalies in recruitments.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 01:32 IST
