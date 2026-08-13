98 killed in Himachal road accidents during monsoon; Chamba, Sirmaur among worst-hit

With the monsoon continuing to expose the vulnerability of Himachal Pradesh’s mountain roads, 98 people have reportedly died in road accidents across the state so far between June 30 and August 12, with reasons being the falling of boulders, shooting stones, poor road conditions, adverse weather and human error emerging as major risks. Some of the worst accidents this season have involved falling rocks rather than conventional high-speed crashes.
According to the data from the Himachal Pradesh Traffic Police, Chamba and Sirmaur recorded the highest number of road accident fatalities with 16 deaths each in this period.
On August 5, a pilgrim from Punjab was killed after a boulder crashed through the sunroof of an SUV on the Chamba-Bharmour road.
On August 8, eight people were killed while 10 were injured after a private bus rolled down a steep slope and fell onto another road near Chaluj Morh on the Bairagarh-Tissa road in Chamba.
More recently, a 63-year-old Shimla resident was killed, while his wife and son were injured, after a boulder fell on their moving car on National Highway-205 in Solan.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Chamba, Vijay Kumar Saklani, said, “There can be many reasons behind a road accident ranging from human negligence to the mechanical fault in the vehicles. In the mountainous areas situated at a height, chances of road accidents during adverse conditions always remain high.”
A Chamba traffic police officer said, “Vulnerability to road accidents in Chamba was being recorded even before the onset of the monsoon. On May 11, six people, including five tourists from Gujarat and a local driver, were killed when their SUV skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Kakira on Lahru-Tunnuhatti road. Spot inspection didn’t rule out the possibility of low visibility.”
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SP (Sirmaur) Nishchint Negi told The Indian Express, “We have been analysing each fatal road accident. In many parts of our districts, including Sangrah and Haripurdhar, which are at a height, and even Majra, which is in a plain area, reasons vary. In the upper areas, we found a shortage of concrete or iron-made crash-breaker parapets. In areas like Majra, there is a need for speed barriers at a specific distance. We have written about these things to the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and Himachal Pradesh PWD as well.”
The road safety experts argue that with certain precautions these casualties could be reduced to ‘zero’.
A member of Indian Road Congress (IRC) from Himachal Pradesh, Jaswant Singh, said, “If you analyse the nature of road accidents especially being reported during monsoon, the most recorded reasons are falling of boulders, stone-shooting, low visibility, poor road conditions, adverse climate conditions and human negligence. I believe some of these reasons could be improved by coordinating with the Forest, Revenue and Public Works departments.”
“Do you think it is the responsibility of a commuter to come to Himachal and rule out the possibility that a boulder will not fall on the road? It is the job of people in the forest and revenue departments, and PWD. They should check the vulnerability on the roads well in advance,” he argued.
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The IRC member also argued for laxity in seatbelt rules in hilly areas. “I checked from many police stations… in many of the road accidents wherein vehicles rolled down hillside, bodies were found trapped with seatbelts. I believe there is a need to rethink this front.”
On August 1, Jaswant wrote a letter to the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, urging an expert committee to review Section 194B of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (as inserted by the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019) for Hilly States. The MV Act’s Section 194B necessitates seat belts for four-wheeler drivers and passengers.
He said, “During sudden landslides or rockfalls, occupants may have only a few seconds to react, and it is also tough to come out of a vehicle with a belt on. Many residents believe that in certain situations the ability to exit a vehicle quickly may be an important factor in survival. This concern deserves careful examination based on scientific evidence and accident records rather than assumptions.”
During the 2025 monsoon between June 30 and September 15, the state recorded a total of 189 fatal casualties in road accidents.
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A senior police officer said, “Himachal has identified 519 accident-prone black spots, of which around 310 were rectified. The state has also identified 1,643 vulnerable road stretches, with 1,089 addressed and remedial work pending at 554 locations.”
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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