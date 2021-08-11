97-yr old’s murder: Working on various theories, say UT Police

A police officer said, "The last rituals of the victim woman were completed.

The UT Police are working on various theories, including property dispute within the family, sudden provocation and foiled burglary bid in connection with the murder of 97-year old Joginder Kaur. The senior citizen was found murdered, with her throat slit, at her palatial house in Sector 8. Joginder Kaur was cremated Tuesday.

Sources said all the aspects related to the crime are being probed. The role of certain people is under the scanner. A police officer said, “The last rituals of the victim woman were completed. We have recorded the statements of all the concern people including her family members. Five days have gone, we will shortly solve the murder mystery. We are working on various theories.”

Joginder Kaur was found murdered at her house in Sector 8 Friday night. The house was found ransacked indicating that it was a burglary bid. The forensic examination revealed that her throat was slit by the kitchen knife.

One of the esternaged daughter-in-law of the victim reside in a separate portion of the same house.