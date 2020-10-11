96 new cases, two deaths reported in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, there are 138 patients in NHE, out of which 28 are in ICU. (Representational)

The UT on Saturday reported a total tally of 13,081 cases, with 96 new COVID positive cases and two deaths. The total number of deaths due to the disease is now 190 and the number of active cases is 1,229. As many as 157 people were also discharged from various facilities.

A 51-year-man, a resident of Khuda Alisher, a case of chronic kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, who tested Covid positive, expired at Alchemist Hospital, Panchkula on September 9. A 65-year-old man, a resident of Sector 47, a case of chronic kidney disease and hypertension, passed away at Sohana Hospital, Mohali on September 10.

As many as 86,201tests have been conducted till now.

No deaths, 64 cases reported in Panchkula

Panchkula: No Covid-related deaths were reported in Panchkula district on Saturday, however, 67 new positive cases were reported during the day. Out of the new patients, 64 hail from Panchkula, while the rest were added to the outside district tally.

As many as 135 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula as of yet.

The district’s tally of cases stood at 6,556, with an added 2,099 persons testing positive from other districts here.

The number of active cases in the district have remained below 500 for more than four days in a row, touching the lowest yet at 439 on Saturday. A total of 6,017 patients have been cured and discharged. As many as 100 have also succumbed to the disease in the district.

The district has conducted 74,392 Covid-19 tests as yet. ENS

Mohali reports less than 100 new cases for fourth consecutive day

Mohali: Mohali district did not report any Covid-related death on Saturday, but 90 new positive cases were reported on Saturday. The tally of cases rose to 11,318, with 1,045 active cases.

DC Girish Dayalan said it was a matter of relief that no death was reported due to Covid-19 in the district on Saturday. He added that as many as 120 patients had recovered from the infection and were discharged. So far, 10,066 patients of coronavirus have been cured and discharged. He further said that on Saturday, out of 90 positive cases, 52 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), 16 from Derabassi, among others.

The district recorded less than 100 cases for the fourth consecutive day. The DC said it was heartening that the number of positive cases had come down. ENS

