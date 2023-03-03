956 apply for 32 vacant UT posts

The Chandigarh administration has received close to 1,000 applications for 32 vacant posts that it had advertised for.

As per details, a total of 956 applications have been received for the 32 vacant posts. Of these, at least 727 applications pertain to 24 posts of junior technicians (electricians), 188 applications are for the posts of seven lift operators and 41 applications are for the post of one jeep driver.

The Union government has directed various Union Territories of the country to fill up vacant posts on “Mission Mode” in order to provide employment opportunities to the educated youths of the country.

In compliance to these instructions, as well as further directions issued by Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit regarding the same, the engineering department of the administration has initiated the process of filling up all vacant posts immediately.

In this regard, a public notice was issued wherein the administration invited applications for filling up 24 posts of Junior Technicians (electricians), seven posts of Junior Technician (lift operators), and one post of a jeep driver. January 4 was the last day to apply for the posts.

A statement issued by the Chandigarh administration on Thursday said, “The process for scrutiny of the received applications has already started. After scrutiny, the recruitment tests for filling up these posts shall be conducted.”

The chief engineer of Chandigarh said that the process of filling up vacant posts in various departments has not been undertaken in the last many years.

Advertisement

Officials also stated that this was the first time that the process of filling up of vacancies related to lower cadre posts started had been initiated by engineering department of Chandigarh to overcome staff shortage.

“The filling up of the posts shall be strictly on the basis of merit list prepared on the basis of written examination, which is going to be conducted by an independent body. No interview will be conducted for selections on these posts as per instructions of Government of India. The entire selection process will be completed within two months,” the statement said.