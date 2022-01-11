955 get precaution dose on day one in UT

AS many as 955 people — 362 health care workers (HWs), 82 frontline workers (FWs), and 511 citizens of more than 60 years with co-morbidities — were administered the precaution dose of Covishield on the first day of the drive at various centres on Monday.

The targeted population of 60-year-plus with co-morbidities in Chandigarh is 15,600. Further, the targeted population of HWs and FWs is 26,237 and 22,438 respectively. There were some reports of delays, with a wait time for the elderly because of issues in the server, which were subsequently resolved.

Restricted OPDs

To prevent exposure of patients with comorbidities to COVID-19 infection, PGI, GMSH-16 and GMCH-32 have started to run physical OPDs through the appointment system from Monday. In PGI, as many as 72 new patients were examined and 40 old patients were seen in various departments. In GMSH-16, 1336 patients were examined physically mostly in the flu clinic, the pediatric, and gynecology departments, and 183 were given teleconsultation. In GMCH-32, patients were seen from Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab in restricted numbers and also through teleconsultation.