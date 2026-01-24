95 pc waste at Dadumajra dumping ground removed: Mayor Babla

Chandigarh Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla addresses a press conference on Friday, claiming 95% clearance of legacy waste at the Dadumajra dumping ground during her one-year tenure.(FB@hkbabla)

Incumbent Mayor of Chandigarh Harpreet Kaur Babla Friday said that 95 per cent of the waste at the Dadumajra dumping ground has been removed during her one-year tenure.

Addressing a press conference, she announced that the long-pending memorandum of understanding (MoU) for door-to-door garbage collection, stalled for the past six years, has finally been finalised. She also said payments running into Rs 3 crore for sanitation workers material, pending for the last 32 months, have been cleared.

The mayor said sanitation was among the most critical challenges facing the Municipal Corporation when she assumed office, with legacy waste, delayed contracts and unpaid dues affecting daily civic services. The large-scale clearance of waste at Dadumajra, she said, marked a significant step towards improving public health and environmental conditions. Work on the remaining waste would be completed in a phased and scientific manner.