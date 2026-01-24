95 pc waste at Dadumajra dumping ground removed: Mayor Babla

Addressing a press conference, she announced that the long-pending memorandum of understanding (MoU) for door-to-door garbage collection, stalled for the past six years, has finally been finalised. She also said payments running into Rs 3 crore for sanitation workers material, pending for the last 32 months, have been cleared.

Harpreet Kaur BablaChandigarh Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla addresses a press conference on Friday, claiming 95% clearance of legacy waste at the Dadumajra dumping ground during her one-year tenure.(FB@hkbabla)

Incumbent Mayor of Chandigarh Harpreet Kaur Babla Friday said that 95 per cent of the waste at the Dadumajra dumping ground has been removed during her one-year tenure.

Addressing a press conference, she announced that the long-pending memorandum of understanding (MoU) for door-to-door garbage collection, stalled for the past six years, has finally been finalised. She also said payments running into Rs 3 crore for sanitation workers material, pending for the last 32 months, have been cleared.

The mayor said sanitation was among the most critical challenges facing the Municipal Corporation when she assumed office, with legacy waste, delayed contracts and unpaid dues affecting daily civic services. The large-scale clearance of waste at Dadumajra, she said, marked a significant step towards improving public health and environmental conditions. Work on the remaining waste would be completed in a phased and scientific manner.

She said the finalisation of the door-to-door garbage collection MoU would strengthen solid waste management across the city by ensuring uniform service delivery, better monitoring and accountability. The agreement, pending for several years, is expected to improve segregation and reduce pressure on dumping grounds.

Highlighting steps taken for sanitation workers’ welfare, the mayor said clearing long-pending payments was necessary to ensure uninterrupted services and safer working conditions. Timely payments and availability of essential material, she added, were crucial for sustaining cleanliness efforts.

Apart from sanitation reforms, the mayor outlined institutional measures taken to improve governance and transparency in the Municipal Corporation. The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) was constituted unanimously, while three statutory committees — roads, water supply and sewerage, and house tax — were reconstituted. In addition, nine sub-committees focusing on sanitation, enforcement, environment, women empowerment, electricity, fire and emergency services, and village and slum development were formed.

On revenue generation, she said the Municipal Corporation organised the 53rd Rose Festival at zero expenditure while generating income, and implemented new advertisement and parking policies to strengthen civic finances. Relief was also extended to traders by allowing pending licence fees to be paid in instalments.

The mayor said financial assistance from the union government helped stabilise essential services and supported infrastructure works, including replacement of old water supply and sewerage pipelines and road repairs.
She added that awareness campaigns on cleanliness, public health and a drug-free Chandigarh were conducted to encourage public participation in civic governance.

AAP alleges scams, failed projects in Mayor Babla’s one-year tenure

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Municipal Corporation, alleging that Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla’s one-year tenure has been marked by scams, failed projects and policies that burdened the public.
AAP Chandigarh state president Vijaypal Singh said the civic body had failed to learn from past mistakes, citing repeated waterlogging incidents that submerged vehicles for the second consecutive year.

Rejecting the BJP’s claims of financial revival, Singh said that despite the mayor earlier describing the corporation’s finances as “pathetic,” its debt has now risen to Rs 2,500 crore, while salaries and pensions remain pending. He alleged that claims of clearing Rs 3 crore in sanitation worker dues were misleading and that water, electricity and property taxes had been increased, placing a heavy burden on residents.

The AAP also questioned revenue claims related to the Rose Festival, advertisement policy and licence fee instalments, alleging that projected earnings failed to materialise. Singh said the Rs 125 crore received from the Centre was being misrepresented, calling it the corporation’s rightful share from electricity revenues, not a grant.

The party alleged failures in water supply projects, road works, sanitation, community centres, housing, slum rehabilitation and welfare schemes, accusing the BJP of governance lapses and corruption.
Singh said the AAP would continue to raise civic issues and promised affordable services and accountable governance, asserting that voters would reject the BJP in the next elections.

