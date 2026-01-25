92-year-old man undergoes free surgery under Punjab’s new Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 92-year-old man from Ludhiana district successfully underwent a free surgery for a prolonged bladder stone ailment on Sunday, just three days after the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (MMSBY) in Punjab.
Ram Rattan Singh, a dairy farmer from Ayali Kalan village, was operated upon at Sukhveen Hospital in Jagraon on Sunday for a rare and complicated bladder stone condition. Doctors said a flower-shaped stone measuring 85 mm was removed from his bladder—an uncommon medical occurrence, especially at such an advanced age.
Dr Divyanshu Gupta, administrator of Sukhveen Hospital, said, “Although Singh was earlier covered under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) with an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh, his card had now been upgraded to the MMSBY, which offers health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family per year.
Given the patient’s age, the surgery involved a significant risk. However, it was performed successfully. The patient is stable and recovering well,” Dr Gupta said.
“The cost ceiling for such a surgery under the scheme is Rs 18,500, and the patient was not charged anything,” he added.
The surgery was conducted early on Sunday morning, and by around 4 pm, Singh was able to interact with his family members. Speaking briefly, he said, “I am feeling fine now.”
His grandson Arshpreet Singh, 20, said, “The family could never have afforded the surgery without health insurance. We are landless and earn our livelihood by rearing three milch animals and some farm labour. My grandfather had been suffering from this stone problem for over 10 years. Earlier, medicines helped, but over the past two years, his condition worsened. He became bedridden and was even unable to go to the toilet,” he said. “We were scared because of his age, but seeing him recover now is a huge relief.”
Dr Gupta said Singh’s case reflected the true purpose of the scheme.
“He is extremely poor and could not have afforded surgery otherwise. When such patients receive timely treatment, it feels like the benefit has reached the right person,” he said.
The MMSBY, launched on January 22, provides cashless treatment for up to Rs 10 lakh annually to around 65 lakh families across Punjab. As per official information, 823 empanelled hospitals—both government and private—are offering treatment under the scheme. Existing beneficiaries of earlier health insurance schemes are being treated on upgraded cards.
The Punjab Government has earmarked Rs 1,200 crore for the MMSBY. However, the Punjab Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association has maintained that at least Rs 2,500 crore would be required for smooth implementation. Doctors have been assured by the Government that payments will be cleared within 15 days, though concerns remain over fixed treatment package rates amid rising healthcare costs.
Meanwhile, ministers and MLAs are visiting their constituencies to make people aware of the MMSBY.
