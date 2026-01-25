92-year-old man undergoes free surgery under Punjab’s new Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana

Dr Divyanshu Gupta (right) with patient Ram Rattan Singh and his grandson at Sukhveen Hospital in Jagraon, Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Special Arrangement)

A 92-year-old man from Ludhiana district successfully underwent a free surgery for a prolonged bladder stone ailment on Sunday, just three days after the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (MMSBY) in Punjab.

Ram Rattan Singh, a dairy farmer from Ayali Kalan village, was operated upon at Sukhveen Hospital in Jagraon on Sunday for a rare and complicated bladder stone condition. Doctors said a flower-shaped stone measuring 85 mm was removed from his bladder—an uncommon medical occurrence, especially at such an advanced age.

Dr Divyanshu Gupta, administrator of Sukhveen Hospital, said, “Although Singh was earlier covered under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) with an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh, his card had now been upgraded to the MMSBY, which offers health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family per year.