91 pc juveniles held for crime, stay with parents: NCRB report

Forty-five per cent of juveniles arrested for committing the crime studied up to primary level and 91 per cent of them resided with parents in 2018. Merely seven juveniles out of 137 were homeless and 12 were staying with their guardians. The majority of crimes in which they were arrested were house thefts, followed by burglaries, grievous hurt and death due to negligent driving.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2018 report, which was released on Thursday, states the overall involvement of juveniles in the crime came down in 2018 in comparison to 2017. In 2017, 159 juveniles were arrested for committing crime under the category of juvenile in conflict with law. As many as 137 were arrested in 2018. In 2016, 96 juveniles were arrested.

According to NCRB, 58 juveniles were apprehended for house thefts, 10 for burglaries, eight for robberies, six for attempt to murders, two for murders and nine for grievous hurt. Two juveniles were apprehended for drug peddling and one under the Arms Act, Excise Act and for outraging the modesty of female each along with other offences.

NCRB clubbed the juveniles who were apprehended and chargesheeted in 2017 and 2018 for presenting their educational background. A total of 215 juveniles were put on court trials out of 296 apprehended in 2017, 2018 and 95 out of 215 were educated up to the primary classes. As many as 89 juveniles were educated between primary and matriculation.

NCRB states 50 apprehended juveniles out of 215 were awarded punishment and 80 were acquitted. Fifty-six juveniles were fined and nine juveniles were discharged from the court of Juvenile Justice Board. Ten juveniles were sent to their homes after advising and 15 were sent to Special Home.

A senior police officer said, “Several factors can be responsible for the decrease in number of cases in which juveniles were involved. Overall, the registration of crime in Chandigarh decreased in 2018 in comparison to 2017. But 137 is still high. We want to reduce it more. In 2016, merely 96 were arrested. The fact that 196 juveniles out of 215 apprehended in the last two years are staying with their parents came to light during their questioning. We forwarded these findings to the NCRB. Merely seven juveniles were found homeless.”

