900 police personnel deployed for Tandon functions, venues turned into fortresses

The UT Police deployed around 900 personnel for preventing any law and order situation during four functions attended by senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon, who is co-incharge of BJP Himachal unit, Saturday. The functions were held at a government school at Khuda Ali Sher village; Government School, Sector 40-A; Sector 29 and Daria village.

The first function was held at government school, Khuda Ali Sher village. The village was turned into a fortress with the deployment of at least 305 police personnel, including the mounted staff, riot control vehicle Vajra, one SP-rank officer, two DSPs and four SHOs. Villagers termed the huge deployment of police a useless thing claiming this affected the normal life.

BJP leader Tandon through his NGO ‘Competent Foundation’ distributed 25 school bags to students. A source said, “A total of 210 police personnel were deputed at Khuda Ali Sher village in the beginning. Later, additional 100 police personnel were summoned.”

Around three dozen supporters of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, including women, raised slogans against three agriculture laws while moving towards the government school. They were stopped behind the barricades installed near the village gurdwara.

The farmer leader from the village, Gurpreet Singh Somal, said, “The main bus stand of the village was barricaded from all around. Maximum shops situated near the school shut down or shopkeepers were told not to come out until the function was over. We never witnessed police force in such a large number at our village earlier. Every street was blocked creating inconvenience to the general public.”

The second function was organised at Sector 40-A Government School. Approximately 255 police personnel were deputed around the GMHS, Sector 40-A. Later, Tandon was joined by Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, who was also in Sector 40 for attending a vaccination camp.

A similar function for the distribution of school bags was held at Government Model High School, Sector 29. Around 250 cops from the entire east division were deputed there as well. Later, Tandon attended a BJP workers’ meeting at Daria village, phase-1, Industrial Area. Approximately 280 cops were deputed there for maintaining the law and order situation.

A police officer said, “Security cover was provided for preventing the violence which was earlier witnessed near Motor Market, Sector 40, in which vehicles of Sanjay Tandon and Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma were damaged on July 17.”

Locals term the case against unknown persons an eyewash

ACTIVISTS, SOCIAL organisations along with local residents termed the move of UT Police to lodge an FIR against unidentified people for gathering in thousands at the installation ceremony of PPCC chief Navjot Sigh Sidhu a skin-saving tactic and slammed it for failing to arrest anyone Saturday. A case was registered under Section 144 of the CrPC and provisions of the National Disaster Management Act against unidentified persons at Sector 11 police station on Friday.

Joginder Singh, vice-president of Pendu Sangarsh Committee, went a step further and said that Section 144 CrPC in Chandigarh is irrelevant. “Basically, we are against Section 144 of CrPC deterring the peaceful protest. But if it is implemented, then it should be for everyone. Congress did a massive function in Sector 15 yesterday. A few days back, BJP leaders were on the roads. We were surprised to learn why the FIR was registered against unknown persons.

Over 1,000 police personnel were on the roads. There were so many hoardings displaying the faces of event organisers. Despite this, an FIR was registered against unknown persons. Apparently, Section 144 of CrPC is only to prevent dissenting voices, be it of farmers, protesting teachers, nurses or students.”

Activist R K Garg of Sector 27 said, “Everything is in the pubic domain. How could administration make security arrangements when yesterday’s political event was held without any prior permission? The FIR against unknown persons shows double standards of the local authorities, including police and administration. Thousands of people assembled without putting masks on their faces and defying social distancing norms. Surprisingly, no challan was issued for not wearing facemask, maintaining social distancing. It is the failure of the administration.”

Garg had tweeted tagging Punjab Chief Minister, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu urging them not to defy Section 144 of CrPC, a day before the installation ceremony.