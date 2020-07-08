90-yr-old Ambala resident dies at Panchkulakula hospital, tested positive posthumously

The body was kept at the civil hospital and will be sent to Ambala on Wednesday. The body was kept at the civil hospital and will be sent to Ambala on Wednesday.

A 90-year-old resident of Ambala Cantt complaining of severe breathlessness passed away at the Panchkula Civil Hospital late on Monday night.

The woman was first rushed to the Ambala hospital and then referred to GMCH-32. However, on receiving unsatisfactory response at GMCH-32, her relatives took her to Panchkula civil hospital’s emergency wing.

Her condition of breathlessness worsened when she was being shifted to the ICU from the emergency, and she passed away.

Her Covid-19 test was then conducted which declared her Covid-19 positive on Tuesday.

The body was kept at the civil hospital and will be sent to Ambala on Wednesday. The Ambala authorities have been told to quarantine and test her close contacts. The case will not be included in Panchkula tally; it will be counted in Ambala tally.

Two of hospital staff quarantined

Two of her contacts in the hospital staff — an emergency security man and a class four employee — who shifted her from the emergency to the ICU have been quarantined and will be tested after five days.

3 more positive

On Tuesday, three more persons — a 60-year-old resident of Ashiana, a 28-year-old woman from Kalka and a contact of Sector 18 positive case — tested positive.

With this, the total district tally reached 127 with an added 59 cases from other districts who have been tested and treated here in Panchkula. One death has also been reported from the district. As many as 11,255 samples have been collected in the district.

