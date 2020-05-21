90% teachers taking online classes for first time: Survey in Punjab, Chandigarh

Some school teachers complained that they were themselves struggling to get a hang of the technology and wanted they should be given proper training. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar / Representational) Some school teachers complained that they were themselves struggling to get a hang of the technology and wanted they should be given proper training. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar / Representational)

As many as 90.2 per cent teachers are taking online classes for the first time while 9.8% teachers mentioned that they were not taking online classes during lockdown amid Covid-19, revealed a survey.

An online survey comprising a total sample size of 3,550 teachers from government, recognised private and government-aided private schools of Chandigarh and Punjab conducted by Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, has revealed this trend. The sample survey consisted of 38.6% Primary Teachers (PTs), 33.9% Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and 27.5% Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs).

The online survey was conducted to study the challenges faced by teachers during online teaching besides seeking their inputs/recommendations to further improve it in a result-oriented manner. The survey was carried out by Dr. Anita Nangia and Dr. Seema Sareen.

The findings of the survey pointed out that 33.56% of the teachers do not face the problem of lack of appropriate materials and resources while 61.66% reported that they faced this challenge to some extent while 7.77% to a great extent. Only 17.30% of the teachers did not face any technical problems while the majority of the group faced this challenge to some extent (64.62%) and 18.08% to a great extent.

Similarly, lack of internet facilities among students is not a problem for only 17.27% teachers while for rest of 82.73%, it is a problem. A total of 74% teachers find it difficult to assemble all the students for the class to some extent (50.96%) as well as to a great extent (23.04%) while the rest of 26% do not face this challenge.

The study has further revealed that the majority of the teachers (32.75%) use WhatsApp to send notes to the students in PDF formats and many teachers make their own videos of the lessons and share these videos with the students. This was followed by Cloud Meet apps like Zoom, Web Ex and Team Link (31.94%) to take online classes. As many as 16.08% of the teachers use Google apps like Google Classrooms, Google Hangouts and Google Meets for online teaching. While 19.20% of the group use other apps like Next Learning Platform, SnapHW, Shisya, Deeksha, Extramarks and give YouTube links to the students.

Some school teachers complained that they were themselves struggling to get a hang of the technology and wanted they should be given proper training. Similarly, students too need training on how to attend online classes. Efficient Wi-fi and power systems are also required to make this system far more result-oriented and efficient. Hindi and Punjabi teachers said that unavailability of Punjabi fonts and material in Hindi is a hindrance.

