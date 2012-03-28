90 hutments pulled down in Manimajra

The Municipal Corporation on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive at Pocket Number 8,adjoining new Indira Colony,Manimajra. As many as 90 hutments spread over an area of two acres were demolished. The area had earlier been fenced by the engineering wing of the civic body. However,encroachers had built hutments on the land. The demolition was carried out under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Lalit Siwach,assisted by other officials of the civic body.

