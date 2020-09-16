90 Covid-19 deaths push toll to 2,514 in Punjab

Four deaths each were reported from Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala, three from Muktsar, two each from SBS Nagar, Pathankot and Rupnagar, and one each from Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Sangrur and Tarn Taran. (Representational)

The Covid-19 death toll in Punjab crossed the 2500 mark with 90 more fatalities pushing the tally to 2,514 while the infection tally climbed to 84,482 with 2,481 fresh cases reported in the state Tuesday.

Maximum 19 fatalities were reported from Ludhiana, followed by 12 from Jalandhar, 10 from Amritsar, eight each from Gurdaspur and Kapurthala, six from Hoshiarpur and five from Ferozepur.

Four deaths each were reported from Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala, three from Muktsar, two each from SBS Nagar, Pathankot and Rupnagar, and one each from Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Sangrur and Tarn Taran.

Ludhiana also reported maximum 409 new cases of infection followed by Jalandhar (261), Amritsar (214), Patiala (204), Gurdaspur (197), Pathankot (189), Mohali (188), Hoshiarpur (154) and Bathinda (120), and Kapurthala (84).

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid deaths (607), followed by Jalandhar (271), Amritsar (269) Patiala (253) and Mohali (139). Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (14176), followed by Jalandhar (10149), Patiala (9212), Mohali (7171) and Amritsar (6969).

There are 21,154 active Covid-19 cases in the state. A total of 1,815 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection. So far, 60,814 people have been cured of the contagion.

Eighty-eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 481 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 14,39,583 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

